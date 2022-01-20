ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five things you need to know today, and what to do during Covid quarantine?

By Tom Demeropolis
 4 days ago
Good morning, Cincinnati! For the past two years, I’ve been dodging Covid-19 like Phil Mickelson dodging golf balls in this ad. Unfortunately, the Omicron variant finally got the best of us. But more on that later. Acquired taste. Meier's Wine Cellars, headquartered in Silverton, was acquired by Santa...

Five things to know today, and are you obsessed with Wordle, too?

Good morning, Cincinnati! And Who Dey. Here are five of the most important things you need to know to help start your busy business day:. Benjamin Dusing, attorney for former Cincinnati Councilman Jeff Pastor, who was indicted in 2020 on federal corruption charges, said his client will go to trial, adding some of the witnesses against Pastor are “not squeaky clean.” Dusing spoke during a news conference at his Fort Wright office Tuesday. The trial is set to start May 2 and could last two weeks. Pastor, who is out on a personal recognizance bond, faces 20 years in prison.
Cincinnati fintech surges as it changes how real estate deals get done

A less-than-three-year-old Greater Cincinnati payments company is seeing sales soar after it has expanded its product to a broad variety of uses. Blue Ash-based Payload has rebranded its key product to Keybox as it expanded its capabilities to enable digital payments every step of the way in a real estate transaction, Payload CEO and co-founder Ryan Rybolt told me.
Five things you need to know today, and our five favorite chicken recipes

Good morning, Cincinnati. Here’s the five things you need to know to start your busy business day. Wood Herron & Evans, an intellectual property law firm founded in 1868, has been headquartered at the Carew Tower at 441 Vine St. since the skyscraper opened in 1930. In June, the firm will move into its new headquarters at the Center at 600 Vine, an office tower at 600 Vine St.
Five things you need to know today, and can I still jump on the Bengals bandwagon?

Good morning, Cincinnati! Here are the five business stories you need to know to start you busy business day. Procter & Gamble Co. revealed redesigned packaging and a new formula for its Dawn dish soap, a bottle design it is calling "EZ-Squeeze" and is touting as being one of its most researched and rigorously tested products in the brand's history, Andy Brownfield reports. The new Dawn bottle is designed to be used with one hand to be accessible for people with limited dexterity.
- BGR names Phil Schneider President  - Schneider Launches “Customer-First Strategy”  - Appoints New Chief Customer Officer and VP of Supply Chain Packaging Distributor, BGR, Inc., revealed today that the Company’s founders have appointed Phil Schneider as their new President. Founders and brothers, Allen and Dean Backscheider have stepped down from their Co-President roles, but will continue to play an active role as co-chairmen of the board, and continue serving key customers and key initiatives. “For 50 years, we’ve been working hard to take care of our employees and take care of our customers. My brother and I are incredibly proud of the impact we’ve made and feel like we’ve just got started. BGR's new, customer-first strategy is building on what made us great,” said Allen Backscheider. His brother, Dean Backscheider added,“My brother said it well. It was our customer-first mindset that helped us grow from selling a couple boxes of tape in a basement, to serving customers around the globe. I’ve never been more confident that Phil is the right person to build on this momentum.” Customer-First Strategy When asked about how to keep customers first, Phil didn’t hesitate: “It’s time to put customers back in control. We are listening to customers in every market and, frankly, they spend far too much time and resources reacting to an out-of-control supply chain—inventory shortages, price hikes, labor challenges, new post-Covid demands; not to mention overall business performance. We remind customers all the time,'it’s hard to drive improvements in your supply chain when you aren’t in control of it.’ That’s why everything we are doing at BGR is aimed at putting our customers in the driver’s seat where they can 'Take Back Control.’ But, make no mistake,” Schneider continued, “Take Back Control is not just a Marketing phrase. It is the prevailing need in the industry, the BGR difference, and precisely how BGR will continue their 50 year legacy of putting customers first.” New Chief Customer Officer, VP of Supply Chain To support this strategy, Schneider explained that BGR is investing in supply chain insights, equipment solutions, business process automation and customized inventory management systems that drive more control to their customer’s packaging supply chain. Among Schneider’s first executive actions include two leadership appointments—a new VP of Supply Chain, Tom Metz, as well as a new Chief Customer Officer, Jeff Dickson. Schneider brings 34 years of Sales and Executive experience to BGR including 24 years with Cintas Corp and 10 years of executive posts at 2 similar size family businesses. About BGR BGR is the #1 Industrial Packaging Solutions Distributor in Ohio and four surrounding states—Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia and Michigan. In addition to a catalog of over forty thousand packaging supplies, BGR provides innovative solutions at every step of the packaging supply chain including: Sourcing and Stocking, Inventory Management, Automation and Service, Converting, and Custom Printing. BGR’s ever-expanding customer base includes several industries such as Manufacturing, Wholesale, Automotive, E-Commerce, Food, Metals, Health Care, and Pharma.
The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

