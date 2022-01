Omicron will likely peak in most states by mid-February, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the president. "As we get into February, into the middle of February, first few weeks of February, it is very likely that most of the states in the country will have turned around with their peak and are starting to come down with regard to cases, and then, obviously, hospitalizations," Fauci said, speaking at a Blue Star Families event yesterday, according to video posted by ABC News.

