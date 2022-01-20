ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Supercharge your Galaxy Z Flip 3’s cover screen with this app

By Pranob Mehrotra
xda-developers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve been using the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for well over a month now and, while I like the phone as a whole, I’m not too fond of the cover screen. Even though the Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a much larger cover screen than its predecessors, it doesn’t offer much...

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
windowslatest.com

Windows 11’s Your Phone app is getting a new call experience

Your Phone app’s ability to make phone calls is now getting better in the latest update on Windows 11. For those unaware, Your Phone app recently received a new design to bring it in line with the new Windows 11 aesthetic, which includes rounded corners and a soft colour palette.
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Home Screen Photo Apps

The 'Locket' app is a social photography tool for users seeking out a way to share pictures with their friends and family in a passive manner that will brighten up the recipient's smartphone in an unexpected way. The app functions as an iOS widget on the home screen of the iPhone and will offer users access to a private social network where they can share photos with other users. This will help to offer users the ability to let a loved one know they're thinking about them, to provide a laugh with a goofy shot and much more.
PHOTOGRAPHY
SamMobile

Galaxy Z Flip 3 gets January 2022 security update

Samsung has steadily started rolling out the January 2022 security patch to its smartphones and tablets. After releasing the update to the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 FE, and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite over the past couple of days, Samsung has released the update to the Galaxy Z Flip 3.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supercharge#Galaxy#Apps#Smart Phone#Music Weather#Voice Recorder#Timer#Xda#Coverscreen Os#The Google Play Store
Android Central

Google's rumored Pixel foldable design may not take after Galaxy Z Fold 3

Android 12L Beta 2 may include additional hints about the Pixel Foldable. Animations in the build reveal animations of a nondescript foldable smartphone. The Pixel Foldable may feature a more tablet-like aspect ratio than the Galaxy Z Fold 3. News of the rumored Google Pixel foldable may have temporarily died...
CELL PHONES
chromeunboxed.com

Google’s Pixel Fold may improve on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in one very key way

Google’s Pixel Fold (the name we’re giving it until we have something else) has been a hot topic of discussion for quite some time. At one point we thought it would arrive by year’s end and would likely be at least hinted at in Google’s October hardware event, but that clearly didn’t happen. Then we heard of its imminent demise with the same sources now saying that Google had halted the entire project and stopped production. Then we heard from a reliable leaker that he had no indication from his sources that the Pixel Fold was cancelled.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Clean Your Mac's Screen

Opening a new Pages or Word document on your Mac can really showcase how smudged your screen is. You can set everything to Dark mode to avoid reality for a while, but really you should just clean your Mac screen. MacBook and iMac screens are made of different materials than...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Google
wccftech.com

How to Unlock Galaxy Z Fold 3 Bootloader

There is no way to deny that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is one of the hottest foldable in the market and despite being released last year, it still manages to outshine the competition and deliver the definitive foldable experience. Needless to say, if you are in the market for the best foldable, this is the phone to go for. But you know what would make this phone even better? If you unlock the Galaxy Z Fold 3 bootloader as that would allow you to root the device and customize it to your heart's content.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Google might set its Pixel foldable apart from Samsung's Galaxy Z-series with a fresh name

Google's supposed foldable device, the Pixel Fold has been in the rumor mill for some time now, but we're just starting to see more specific information which might indicate that the device is indeed in the works. A few days ago, new animations in the Android 12L beta showed how to insert a SIM card or use an eSIM during the initial setup, with a never-before-seen device illustration used in the demo. Now, the latest rumors hint at a possible new name and a surprisingly low price tag for the foldable.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Locket is a simpler Snapchat that lives on your iPhone’s Home Screen

We live in an increasingly social world — digitally, at least. Every now and then, a new application appears and gains popularity. And as the number of these social platforms increases, coming up with original ideas becomes harder. There are photo/video-focused apps, such as Instagram, and other ones that focus more on text, like Twitter. Finding a new format to market and spread is only getting tougher, and plenty of apps fail to gain traction. As a result, some developers resort to existing ideas but tweak them in ways they believe people will like. They’re not original ideas per se, but they’re not carbon copies either. For example, Anthem TikTokifies your Spotify experience. By providing what other apps lack, it potentially caters to a certain category of users. Locket is an iOS app that reimagines the concept behind Snapchat and tries to appeal to people through its unique approach.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cases and covers

Following the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE at CES 2022, Samsung’s affordable addition to the S21 series is now available to buy. With its 6.4-inch 120Hz screen, Snapdragon 888 chip, and 4,500mAh battery, it’s a phone you’ll want to protect from life’s little mishaps. Although it’s only just arrived, there are already some great cases available for Samsung’s newest smartphone. We’ve rounded up our pick of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cases, from clear cases to leather wallets and more.
TECHNOLOGY
talkandroid.com

Google’s Tensor-powered Pixel foldable could be more like OPPO’s Find N than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3

Google may have canceled/delayed the launch of the Pixel Fold but that doesn’t mean the search giant has terminated its efforts to produce a foldable device. Quite the contrary, it seems that Google is still working on a Pixel device for the foldable segment with a recent report stating that it goes by the bird-themed codename of “Pipit”.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Concept: It’s beyond time to supercharge the iPhone’s lock screen

The iPhone’s lock screen has gone through a small handful of design changes over the years, but it’s never truly been supercharged. With iOS 5, Apple improved the way multiple notifications appear. In iOS 6, they introduced the persistent camera shortcut. In iOS 8, notifications gained quick reply. iOS 10 brought widgets with a quick swipe to the left. The last major change was with iOS 11, when Apple added two haptic shortcuts and merged the lock screen with the Notification Center giving way to the “cover sheet.” But here we are in 2022 and the Lock Screen still isn’t truly customizable. It’s also nowhere near as proactive as other areas of the operating system that have been upgraded over the years.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Here’s the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 with a fully usable cover display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is one of the company’s latest foldable smartphone. It adopts a flip phone styled clamshell folding design and features a small cover display. But unlike the large secondary screen on the more expensive Galaxy Z Fold3, this one doesn’t offer complete functionality. Or does it?
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Google's Pixel Fold design could avoid some of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold3 issues

Rumors of Google's foldable Pixel device have been floating around for a while now, though nothing concrete has leaked to confirm its existence. But the company is introducing a bevy of improvements for folding phones in Android 12L, which hints at some Pixel Fold's eventual arrival. A rumor from late last year also claimed that the foldable could arrive in 2022 with an inferior camera setup compared to the Pixel 6. The newest Android 12L beta has now possibly revealed the design and confirmed that the device would feature the same GS101 Tensor chip that's currently ticking inside the Pixel 6 series.
CELL PHONES
tmonews.com

Android 12 update finally coming to Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 on T-Mobile

Over a month ago, Samsung rolled out its latest Android 12 with One UI 4.0 updates on top of it. Despite this, however, T-Mobile made sure to take some time before making this update available to its customers. This meant that T-Mobile customers who are using the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G had to wait before they could enjoy the upgraded model.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Samsung mulling Galaxy S22 Bespoke edition to match the Z Flip 3 5G colors

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Bespoke edition campaign back in November, and it is now considered a resounding success. Just like Samsung offers Bespoke fridges where you can choose any color and finish you like during the ordering process to match your interior, you can now order no less than 49 color combinations for your Bespoke foldable phone.
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

CoverScreen OS brings functionality to Galaxy Z Flip3’s outer display

Even though the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is one of their best-selling devices now, there are still a lot of improvements that they can do, particularly with the outer display of the foldable device. There’s a new, “experimental” third-party app that can make that screen more functional and useful. CoverScreen OS is now available on Google Play Store for free so you can do things like answer replies, access widgets, and even full apps on the cover screen of your Galaxy Z Flip 3.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Your Android phone is now worth less in Apple’s eyes

For years, Apple has allowed customers in certain regions to officially trade in their old devices when buying a new product. This allows users to take advantage of decent discounts, depending on their device’s condition and age. The company doesn’t limit the trade-in program to its products only — customers in eligible countries can get credit when giving up select Android device models. However, the company has now lowered the amount it pays when users trade in an Android phone.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy