Instagram starts testing new subscription features in the US

By Pranob Mehrotra
xda-developers
 4 days ago

In November last year, we learned that Instagram was planning to add a new monetization feature that would allow users to subscribe to their favorite creators. The platform has now started testing three new subscription features in the US in a bid to give creators on the platform a stable source...

www.xda-developers.com

New App: Customizable tales for Kids

Introducing Myskazka, an educational fairy tale service for preschool children. The service contains educational, educational, and therapeutic fairy tales with personal variables. These are stories available to the user both in text form and in the format of audio tales. The mission of the project is to make life easier for parents and make their children happier.
xda-developers

Flock could be Twitter’s answer to Instagram’s Close Friends feature

In July last year, Twitter showed off three concept features that aimed to give users greater flexibility and control over their tweets and profiles. One of these features aimed to help users make their tweets visible to only a small group of people, much like Instagram’s “Close Friends” feature. At the time, Twitter called this feature “Trusted Friends.” But it could soon make its way to users under a new name — Twitter Flock.
xda-developers

Google Search starts testing a redesigned image viewer UI on mobile

Google is reportedly testing a new design for the image viewer in Google Search. The updated UI incorporates new design elements that fall in line with the new Material You design guidelines and even work with Android 12‘s dynamic theming system. According to 9to5Google, the redesign image viewer UI...
CBS LA

Instagram Rolls Out New Feature Allowing Certain Influencers To Charge For Content

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Instagram is rolling out a new feature that would charge users to get extra content from some of their favorite accounts. A small group of influencers will now be allowed to offer their followers subscriptions for exclusive content on Instagram Live and stories. Fees can range from as little as 99 cents or as much as $100 per month. For now, influencers can pocket the money. But starting next year, they will have to pay a fee. The idea is already being used by Twitter and other social media platforms.
Isabella Morgan

Instagram gives new life to profiles through the Edit Grid feature

Instagram has grown to become one of the top social networks over the last few years. Its creator, Meta, has not shied away from trying to test the latest options for the app, with developers reportedly working on the new Take Break feature. Break function to combat the burgeoning addiction to our smartphones. We've learned about a second in-progress feature as well. Did you think about organizing your post that you post on your page in a customized arrangement? If yes, Instagram possibly has something to offer.
Variety

In Criticizing Social Media Demands Put on Artists, Newcomer Chelsea Cutler Makes Her Own Way in the Music Industry

Frustrated by the direction of the music industry, specifically its fixation on short-term goals and social media engagement, Chelsea Cutler decided to share her feelings on Instagram. “I’ve struggled terribly the last year or so with how to adapt to the way the industry landscape has changed,” she wrote in a post dated January 3. “I don’t know how to keep up with how insatiable our content culture has become.” The 24-year-old then turned off her phone and went to bed. She woke up to messages of support from the likes of Niall Horan, Maggie Rogers, Sasha Alex Sloan, blackbear, Noah...
xda-developers

Factory reseting a Smart TV

I'm a bit in a pickle here, i got a smart TV (zephir store brand) that costantly loops trough the zephir logo and smarttv logo. As far as i know the tv fuction perfectly fine until the previus owner tried to performe a firmware update, during the update something went wrong and now we are in this situation.
xda-developers

Google killed Slides companion app for Wear OS

Google has quietly killed the Google Slide app for Wear OS. Launched back in 2016, the Google Slides companion app served as a remote for your presentation, allowing you to move forward or back through slides right from your wrist. But it appears the app is gone from the Google Play Store.
xda-developers

Google lately sending out a replacement device only once?

Yeah after hearing about the chargeback situation I decided I'll order from Amazon when it's time. Too many reports of FedEx stealing the phones and Google support not being helpful with requesting refunds. I agree with OP that it's a shame if Google has now decided they'll only replace a...
xda-developers

Chrome will soon let you search through your history, bookmarks, and settings from the Omnibox using new search tags

In October last year, Google started testing new features to improve the search experience in Google Chrome. The new Side Search feature added a side panel to the browser, allowing users to view a page from their search results along with other results simultaneously, while the Journeys feature gave users access to all related pages from the browsing history in a single tab. Google is now reportedly testing another new feature in Chrome, which aims to improve the Omnibox Search experience.
AFP

US suits accuse Google of tracking data without users' permission

A group of top US justice officials accused Google in lawsuits Monday of tracking and profiting from users' location data, despite leading consumers to think they could protect their privacy on the tech giant's services. Google builds detailed profiles and sells highly targeted advertising with data collected from its billions of users -- with location being a key piece of information, argued the suits that seek to block the alleged practices. "Google falsely led consumers to believe that changing their account and device settings would allow customers to protect their privacy," said Karl Racine, the attorney general in the nation's capital Washington. These suits are the latest legal threats against Google and other US Big Tech giants, which have long faced probes and court cases but a lack of new national laws that would regulate their businesses.
Motley Fool

Netflix Finally Says The Word 'Competition'

Netflix's competition has increased substantially in the last two years. Management has long denied the impact, which now seems like a mistake. To keep shareholders happy, Netflix needs to make a big move like an acquisition or an expansion of its business. It's a tough time to be a Netflix...
