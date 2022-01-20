Data Update 2 For 2022: U.S. Stocks Kept Winning In 2021, But...

When you see the carnage in growth/tech/innovation, it is easy to jump to wrong conclusions - don’t!. Despite the ugly tape last week, calm is prescribed. In the run-up from the lows of March 2020, the market leadership rested in the hands of growth and innovation companies, both large-cap growth stocks and smaller companies deemed to be the innovators of the future. Yes, there was a significant move on the part of old economy stocks, but for the most part, it was a situation where they were just trying to recover ground lost in the Covid crash. The move that we saw in the tech/innovators was off the charts to soaring valuations. Meanwhile, in the bifurcated market between tech and value, which had been in the making since 2007, the spread between growth and value performance widened even more ("Growth vs. Value: Historical Perspective," Anchor Capital Advisors). This disparity appears to be reversing.

