This surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant may be past its peak in parts of the U.S. Several states are reporting fewer new daily cases now than they were, say, a week ago. But that doesn't mean things are back to normal. The country as a whole is still reporting more than 700,000 new daily COVID cases, far more than the daily numbers reported during earlier surges. And the pressures caused by the omicron wave are still being felt all across the nation, at many hospitals, businesses and - this is where we begin our program today - at schools.

GERMANTOWN, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO