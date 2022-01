Kimpton Kitalay Samui, the first resort in South East Asia for IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury boutique brand has officially opened its doors. The resort’s name is derived from two Thai words: ‘kita’, which means ‘song’ or ‘singing’, and ‘lay’, which translates to ‘sea’ and encapsulates the spirit of the local community. ‘Kitalay’ is thus a joyous ode celebrating the siren song of the sea. The warmth of human connection and sense of community are woven in an idyllic escape, and intertwine into every aspect of the resort through references to the stories and culture of the island’s fishing village.

