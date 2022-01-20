Today in sports history: Jan. 20

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
Former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown just couldn’t help himself after his former team lost an absolute heartbreaker on Sunday. While Tampa Bay fans still were freshly mourning their season being over after a 30–27 loss to the Rams in the divisional round, Brown posted a meme on Twitter. And he reminded everyone of his own dramatic exit from the season.
With Ben Roethlisberger retiring, there are a lot of eyes on the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ remaining QB room – specifically on Dwayne Haskins. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Haskins is going to be getting another shot in 2022. On Sunday he reported that the Steelers plan to place a restricted free agent tender on him.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost in stunning fashion to the Los Angeles Rams, 30-27, late on Sunday afternoon. Tampa Bay trailed big early before mounting a huge comeback late, only for it to come up a bit short when the Rams drilled a game-winning field goal. Following the game, the...
The Kansas City Chiefs were dealt a massive blow early in their NFL playoffs game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon after Tyrann Mathieu ended in the concussion protocol. According to Adam Teicher of ESPN, Mathieu is done for the game due to the concussion protocol. He sustained the...
The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t officially decided on a general manager for the 2022 season, but it sounds like a serious candidate has emerged for their head coaching vacancy. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Raiders are “preparing to make a run” at Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels....
During last weekend’s playoff game between the Chiefs and Steelers, wide receiver Tyreek Hill celebrated a touchdown with a cheerleader’s pom-poms. On Saturday, he received a fine for that celebration. The NFL has decided to fine Hill $12,875 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Weirdly enough, a flag wasn’t thrown on...
As the Chicago Bears continue their methodical process vetting candidates simultaneously for their general manager and head coach openings, action should pick up soon. ESPN reported Saturday morning that Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, a GM candidate, will get a second interview. It already was reported Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt ...
Football fans have becomes accustomed to hearing the dulcet tones of Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth on NBC’s Sunday Night Football over the years. But on this particular Sunday in 2022, the two broadcasters strapped on their headsets for a mid-afternoon playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams.
