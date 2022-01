Dyne Therapeutics had its IPO a year ago. The clinical-stage biotech has $407.5 million in cash but no revenue. The company specializes in treating serious muscle diseases. Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) saw its shares slump 18.1% on Tuesday. The biotech stock closed on Friday at $9.29 a share, then opened on Tuesday at $7.82, falling to a new 52-week low of $7.61 in the afternoon. The stock is down more than 71% over the past year and is a long way from its 52-week high of $32.32.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO