Erie County, NY

Two Arrested In Erie County After Posting Deer Photos

By Clay Moden
 5 days ago
The deer season here in Western New York has recently ended but it will likely be the last for two "hunters" who were arrested. According to reports, the two illegally shot large bucks and posted the photos on social media. The investigation began on Dec. 6, 2021, when ECO...

