Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Veteran Pete DuPre, also known as “Harmonica Pete”. A member of the greatest generation, Pete was a U.S. Army medic who treated the wounded during the Battle of the Bulge. Later in life after saving so many lives he brought joy to a lot of lives by playing the harmonica. Pete loved playing the harmonica and before too long he was playing the National Anthem on the harmonica at National Football Games and other big stages. He played because he loved to play but also because of his deep sense of patriotism. The Greatest Generations Foundation, which helped sponsor Pete’s harmonica appearances, calls him “an example of honor, courage and dedication to the people of America.” With his son by his side, Pete passed away the other day at the age of 96. Thank you Pete for your generous spirit and a life well lived and THANK YOU for your service.

