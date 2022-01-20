ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

At the end of Year One, can Joe Biden build back his presidency? | Fletcher McClellan

By Fletcher McClellan
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LbfJj_0dql1vp600

Assessments of President Joe Biden’s first year in office are taking place in the midst of what observers say has been the worst week of his presidency .

Fletcher McClellan (Capital-Star file)

With his Build Back Better bill stuck in Senate limbo, Biden crusaded last week in Atlanta for an end to the Senate filibuster holding up enactment of the Freedom to Vote: John Lewis Act , which would expand access to voting and ban partisan gerrymandering.

Instead, U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., pronounced she would not support any changes to the Senate rule . With all Republicans opposed to the measure and 60 votes required for passage, the bill named after the civil rights leader is dead.

Also last week, the U.S. Supreme Court dealt another blow to Biden, striking down the president’s executive order requiring large employers to vaccinate or strictly test all employees.

As of last weekend, an average of 800,000 Americans were newly infected with coronavirus each day . The emergence of the Omicron variant and party politics overwhelmed the progress the Biden administration had made in vaccinating the population .

To make matters worse for the president, recent economic reports showed the annual inflation rate at 7% , the highest in decades. And, talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to prevent an armed takeover of Ukraine seem to be going nowhere.

With nothing but Wordle to comfort us, there is greater speculation that Biden may be a one-term president , either for political or health reasons. The president’s approval rating has fallen from the mid-50% range a year ago to the low-40s.

We forget that one year ago, Biden faced tremendous challenges: a raging pandemic, economic collapse, and an attempt to undermine democracy, to name a few. Among post-World War II presidents, only Ronald Reagan in 1981 and Barack Obama in 2009 faced comparable ordeals with the economy , but neither faced an existential crisis like an airborne disease.

All three presidents moved aggressively to combat problems the nation faced. Obama launched a near-$1 trillion stimulus. Reagan cut taxes, reduced federal domestic spending, and pushed a military build-up in the last great confrontation of the Cold War. Enacted last March, Biden’s American Rescue Plan helped lower unemployment to where it was before the pandemic began . Wages increased and poor families received needed cash support .

However, both Reagan and Obama saw their approval ratings drop into the 40s and their political parties were punished in the Congressional mid-term elections . Presidents Clinton and Trump had comparable approval slides and mid-term defeats. It’s hard to imagine Biden avoiding this pattern.

The Big Lie is undermining our democracy. Both parties need to to defeat it | Bruce Ledewitz

If there is a bright side for Biden, all the aforementioned presidents won re-election except for Trump.

Nothing is automatic, of course, and enormous leadership challenges remain. Biden’s greatest personal strengths, empathy and extensive negotiating experience, have been negated by a radicalized opposition party in thrall to a race-baiting loser . In response, Biden has abandoned talk of unity .

Though the first six months of his presidency were relatively successful, Biden made mistakes that squandered the good will he had earned with the public and the media .

U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan may have been correct , but attempting such a difficult mission in the middle of the president’s first-year winning streak was, as they say in soccer, an own-goal.

The president’s biggest error of 2021 was putting his presidency in the hands of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

Representing a conservative state that gave Trump a 40-point margin of victory in 2020, the West Virginian could easily switch his party affiliation and make the Republicans the majority party in the Senate.

After negotiating significant reductions to the overall domestic policy package , Manchin and Sinema arranged for the $1 trillion American Jobs Plan for construction and broadband access to be considered prior to the $1.8 trillion American Families Act , which would increase the Child Tax Credit, strengthen child care services, and establish universal pre-K.

Although the infrastructure plan was enacted with bipartisan support , progressives worried that Congress would abandon the social spending package , which it has thus far .

Progressives trusted Biden to get Build Back Better over the finish line, so it should be no surprise that the Democratic base is frustrated . The lengthy talks with Manchin – and the utter lack of cooperation from Republicans – postponed action on other important issues, including climate change, gun control, student debt, immigration reform, and – until this past week – voting rights.

The U.S. Senate is broken. Missouri’s talking filibuster could fix it | Opinion

There are three things Biden can do as the November mid-term elections approach.

First, he could salvage the most popular bits and pieces from Build Back Better and voting rights bills. Second, he could issue executive orders to accomplish the same ends, risking Supreme Court disapproval. Third, he can campaign this fall on the items that Congress failed to pass and hope the Democratic base will turn out.

Unfortunately, without progress on the COVID-19 and inflation fronts , nothing Biden does is going to work. As his predecessors discovered, the gap between what presidents promise and what they can deliver is just too great.

Opinion contributor Fletcher McClellan is a political science professor at Elizabethtown College in Elizabethtown, Pa. His work appears biweekly on the Capital-Star’s Commentary Page. Readers may email him at mcclelef@etown.edu , and follow him on Twitter at @mcclelef .

The post At the end of Year One, can Joe Biden build back his presidency? | Fletcher McClellan appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
The Independent

Bernie Sanders calls Arizona Democrats’ censure of Kyrsten Sinema ‘exactly right’

Sen Bernie Sanders appeared eager to escalate the war between various factions of the Democratic Party on Sunday during an interview with CNN in which he stated his support for the censure and potential primarying of a senator who voted against the party’s effort to change the filibuster and pass voting rights legislation.Mr Sanders appeared on CNN’s State of the Union and said that the Arizona Democratic Party was “exactly right” to censure their state senator after Ms Sinema voted with Republicans last week against the Democrats’ voting rights push.“On that particular vote that she and [Sen Joe] Manchin...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
The Independent

Psaki under fire for saying people upset at voting rights failure should ‘go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has once again earned the wrath of online commenters after telling Americans frustrated by the Democrats' failure to pass the Freedom to Vote: John R Lewis Act to do some aggressive cardio and have a drink. To be fair to Ms Psaki, she also told Americans to keep fighting after they took some time off for some self-care. “My advice to everyone out there who's frustrated, sad, angry, pissed off, feel those emotions, go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita, do whatever you need to do this weekend, and then wake up...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Party#Gerrymandering#Senate#D Ariz#Republicans#The U S Supreme Court#Americans#Omicron#Russian
The Independent

Giuliani associate Igor Fruman who searched for Biden dirt in Ukraine jailed for campaign finance violation

Russian-born Igor Fruman, a Florida businessman who helped former Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani search for dirt on Joe Biden in Ukraine ahead of the 2020 election has been sentenced to a year in prison for an unrelated campaign finance charge . Fruman will also have to pay a $10,000 fine. He was ordered to report to prison on 14 March. In September he pleaded guilty to a single charge of solicitation of a contribution by a foreign national. In his plea, he admitted to soliciting a million dollars from Russian businessman Andrey Muraviev. The money was intended to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

Bernie Sanders: The time for Senate talk is over. We need to vote

The Republican Party is working overtime to suppress the vote and undermine American democracy. It is a party which ignores climate change, the existential threat to our planet and represents the interests of the wealthy and the powerful while turning its back on struggling working-class families. The GOP is the party that gives tax breaks […] The post Bernie Sanders: The time for Senate talk is over. We need to vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Adam Laxalt runs as '51st Senate seat' to block Biden

Adam Laxalt isn’t overpromising. The Nevada Republican, his party’s leading candidate for Senate in the Silver State, offered a modest menu of agenda items he plans to pursue should the GOP win a majority of seats in the chamber in the midterm elections. Topping the list? Using control of the floor, and key Senate committees, to conduct aggressive oversight of President Joe Biden and his administration. Laxalt also would encourage the Republican majority he hopes to usher in to look deeper into the Russia investigation that consumed Washington during most of former President Donald Trump’s term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Some SC Black Dems want Biden to `try a little bit harder'

Joe Biden s run for the Democratic presidential nomination was all but declared dead as he headed to the South Carolina primary in late February 2020. He had finished fifth in New Hampshire and fourth in Iowa. Still, Biden advised skeptics to withhold judgment until a state with a large pool of Black voters, the most reliable Democratic constituency, had a chance to weigh in.“Too often your loyalty, your commitment, your support for this party has been taken for granted,” he said. “I give you my word as a Biden that I never, ever, ever will.”Black voters delivered, recasting...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy