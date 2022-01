It seems like everyone in Western New York knows that D.A. Taste has the best tasting tacos in town, and a special customer order over the weekend proves it. D.A. Taste is located at 141 Abbott Rd in Buffalo. People have driven hours just to get a taco from this famous local restaurant, and sometimes two people can cause an entire establishment to run out of product.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO