Missouri State

Missouri State Highway Patrol says disregard the Caped Crusader-themed alert

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 5 days ago

Good morning, I'm A Martinez. An urgent text message went out to all of Missouri from the State Highway Patrol. It...

tonyskansascity.com

SHOW-ME HIGHWAY PATROL JOKER ALERT!!!

A bit of evening fun for Missouri movie buffs . . . A text message alert sent out an alarm for the Joker's car making its way thru Gotham City . . . This likely confused locals who aren't savvy enough to turn their alerts off already. Here's the statement...
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Highway Patrol: Emergency alert was unintentional

NEW BLOOMFIELD — An emergency alert sent out by the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 4:55 Tuesday was unintentional, according to a department spokesperson. Corporal Kyle Green says the department was conducting a test of the system and accidentally hit "send." The message referenced Gotham City, Missouri, which does...
NEW BLOOMFIELD, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
lakeexpo.com

No Emergency: Highway Patrol Says Tuesday's 'Blue Alert' Sent To Cellphones Was An Accident

If you got a confusing emergency alert on your cellphone yesterday—and then a followup alert saying it had only been a test—well, it was only a test. The Missouri State Highway Patrol sent out a notice on Tuesday that a routine test of their Blue Alert system, which can emergency disseminate messages to the public, had accidentally gone out to the public.
MISSOURI STATE
963xke.com

Missouri Highway Patrol Accidentally Puts Out APB for The Joker

The real mistake here is they didn’t use the Bat-Signal…. People in Missouri got an alert from the highway patrol on Tuesday, asking folks near “Gotham City” to be on the lookout for a green-and-purple 1978 Dodge 3700 . . . the exact car THE JOKER drove in the first Batman movie with Jack Nicholson.
MISSOURI STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Missouri Highway Patrol sends errant alert about searching for vehicle from ‘Batman’

The Missouri Highway Patrol on Tuesday evening sent out an errant alert that said authorities were searching for a purple and green 1978 Dodge 3700GT in Gotham City, Missouri. The problem: It was intended as a test message. There is no Gotham City, Missouri, and that’s the vehicle used by the Joker in the 1989 film “Batman,” starring Michael Keaton as the caped crusader and Jack Nicholson as the maniacal villain. The license plate in the accidental alert read “UKIDME.”
MISSOURI STATE
iheart.com

Gotham City, Missouri Mistakenly Sends Out Batman-Themed Alert

Missouri residents got an unusual alert sent to their phones on Tuesday. The State Highway Patrol sent out an 'Emergency Alert' for Gotham City, MO - about a 'Purple/Green 1978 Dodge 3700GT'. Gotham City, of course, is the home of Batman - and the car is the one driven by...
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

