Indian Valley, Tusky Valley share IVC cheer title
The third annual Inter-Valley Conference Cheerleading Championships was held recently at Indian Valley High School.
Tying for the overall championship are Indian Valley and Tusky Valley with 79.5 points.
North Division - 1) Newcomerstown 76.5, 2) Strasburg 72.5, 3) Malvern 69, 4) Buckeye Trail 65.5, 5) Conotton Valley 59.5.
South Division - 1) Indian Valley and Tusky Valley 79.5, 3) Claymont 77, 4) Ridgewood 67, 5) Hiland 57.5, 6) Sandy Valley 56.5.
Middle School - 1) Indian Valley 81, 2) Claymont 71, 3) Tusky Valley 69.5, 4) Strasburg 62.5, 5) Malvern 60.5, 6) Hiland and Ridgewood 55.5, 8) Sandy Valley 52.5.
