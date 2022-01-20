ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE CHAMP IS OUT! Emma Raducanu bites the dust in the second round of the 2022 Australian Open, Danka Kovinic creates history

By Lakshya Chopra
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a dramatic second round match, Danka Kovinic defeats US Open champion Emma Raducanu and becomes the first Montenegrin to reach the third round of a major. She defeated the Brit in three sets 6-4,4-6,6-3 on Margaret Court Arena. Emma started well in the first set and was on...

The Independent

Boris Becker ‘worried’ by Emma Raducanu’s plans after Australian Open exit

Boris Becker has backed Emma Raducanu to become a “genuine superstar”, but suggested that the British teenager should alter her plans after a second-round exit at the Australian Open.Raducanu, struggling with a painful blister on her right hand, was beaten by Montenegrin Danka Kovinic in three sets in Melbourne.The 19-year-old was making her debut at the event in her first Grand Slam since securing a remarkable victory at the US Open, but endured a disrupted, uneven build-up after contracting Covid and losing in the first round of the Sydney International.She has since indicated that she may take some time...
