It appeared as if the Buccaneers vs. Rams divisional round matchup was destined to go to overtime after Tampa Bay mounted a massive second-half comeback. The Bucs erased a 27-3 Rams lead to tie the game 27-27 with 42 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Rams had just one timeout left, and after team burned it following a 1-yard run by Matthew Stafford, it was presumed that LA would play for OT.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO