Twitch streamer Pokimane has spoken on the double standards viewers have when it comes to attractive female streamers. On January 12, Imane “Pokimane” Anys decided to turn her stream off after another streamer, Jidion, instructed his fans to harass her Twitch viewers. Due to his actions and breaking terms of service guidelines which prevents streamers from harassing each other, Jidion was banned for two weeks while fellow streamers voiced their support for Pokimane, calling out the “sexist” abuse she received.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO