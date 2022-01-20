OBITUARY: Lloyd Plunkett

Lloyd George Plunkett, age 85 of Pleasant View, Tennessee, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Walking Horse Meadows in Clarksville.

Funeral services will be conducted at Bethel Free Will Baptist Church in Ashland City at 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 23rd, with Bro. Barry Raper officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday from 2:00 PM until the hour of service at 3:00 PM.

Mr. Plunkett was born on March 16, 1936 in Farris, Oklahoma to the late George & Lovada Arnold Plunkett.

He was a veteran of the United States Army. He spent over 30 years as a pastor and taught Bible at Pleasant View Christian School. He and his wife Betty served as missionaries on the Ivory Coast where they were dorm parents for high school boys. Mr. Plunkett was a member of Bethel Free Will Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Plunkett; son, Benjamin “Ben” Plunkett; and sister, Ruby Stringer.

Survivors include his son, Daniel (Jennifer) Plunkett; daughters, Rebekah Plunkett and Leah (Donnie) Stevanus; brothers, Donald Ray Plunkett and Troy (Sharon) Plunkett; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Taylor) Settle, Mary Grace Stevanus, Georgia Stevanus, Chloe Stevanus, Judah Plunkett, Titus Plunkett, Darius Lloyd Plunkett, and Veronica Betty Plunkett, and great-granddaughter, Sawyer Kathryn Settle.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Welch College, 1045 Bison Trail, Gallatin, Tennessee 37066.

AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME in Pleasant View is in charge of these arrangements. 6316 Highway 41A, Pleasant View, Tennessee 37146 (615) 746-4433 www.austinandbell.com

