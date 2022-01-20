ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Suspect dead after trooper-involved shooting in east Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yJ4ky_0dql083t00

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE 1/20/22 1:20 p.m.: The suspect has been identified by OHP as Alan Wade Hutchinson, 39, of Inola, Okla.

A person is dead after a pursuit and a shooting involving the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) in east Tulsa early Thursday.

Trooper Eric Foster with OHP said troopers were dispatched to I-44 near the Yale exit around 3:40 a.m. after they received a report of a driver shooting at a car on the interstate.

A trooper tried to stop the driver at I-44 and Garnett, but the driver refused to stop and led troopers on a car chase.

The driver exited on 11th street, got back onto I-44 eastbound, and exited again at 129th East Avenue, and turned northbound.

The driver swerved at OHP vehicles and went back southbound on 129th East Avenue, crossing the center line and almost hitting another vehicle.

Successful tactical methods from OHP stopped the driver near a neighborhood on 27th and 129th East Avenue.

OHP said the driver got out of his car with a firearm. A trooper fired shots that killed the man at the scene.

No other vehicles were hit by the suspect’s gunfire on the highway. No troopers were injured.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

6 found dead in Milwaukee home; police investigating as homicides

MILWAUKEE — Police in Wisconsin are investigating the deaths of six people found in a Milwaukee home as possible homicides, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to WISN and WITI, Milwaukee police discovered five of the victims – four men and one woman – dead Sunday afternoon while officers were conducting a welfare check at a home near West Wright and North 21st streets. Authorities later recovered the body of another man, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office tweeted early Monday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
City
Yale, OK
City
Wade, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Inola, OK
Tulsa, OK
Cars
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
53K+
Followers
89K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy