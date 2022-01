The Air Force 1, which celebrates its 40th-anniversary this year, takes the throne for 2021 as the top-selling sneaker in the athletic industry for the second year in the row. NPD’s VP and Senior Advisor Matt Powell recently released the findings as part of the market research company’s Sneakernomics 2021 Year in Review. Surprisingly, the top 10 sneakers from the 2021 bestsellers were the same as those listed in 2020, with only a change in the rankings. Nike takes the top five spots, and Nike and Jordan claim nine out of the 10 positions, with the adidas NMD R1 claiming the only other spot from another sportswear company at 6th place.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 11 HOURS AGO