Environment

Subzero wind chills Thursday morning

By Savanna Brito
MyWabashValley.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures have fallen back to a below normal temperature pattern and pretty much for the next several days highs will only be in the upper...

www.mywabashvalley.com

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Fast Storm System To Bring Snow To Parts Of Delaware Valley Sunday Evening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The fast-moving clipper-type storm system that moved past the Philadelphia area Sunday evening is wrapping up. Areas where snow accumulated with overnight lows in the 20’s will be icy. Areas north and west of Philadelphia saw anywhere from a coating to 1 inch of snow. Cold patterns persist all week with highs in the 20’s and 30’s. Tuesday is the only day we will be near average in the low 40’s. There’s a mix of sun and clouds for Monday, then another fast-moving clipper passes at night with clouds to bring a chance of scattered light snow showers, mainly well north of Philly. Precipitation chances have decreased for Tuesday with only a chance of a spotty rain or snow shower. A bitter blast returns Wednesday and Thursday with a high in 20’s and lows in single digits and teens.  A high of 26 degrees on Wednesday will make for our fourth sub-30° high this in January — the most in four years, since January 2018. Cold front to bring a chance of light snow on Friday CBS3’s Tammie Souza and Lauren Casey contributed to this report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Winter Storm Set To Arrive For The Tuesday Morning Commute

DENVER (CBS4) – The week will start relatively mild and dry for Colorado with mostly sunny in most areas on Monday. Then the weather will change fast through Monday night with the arrival of different cold fronts. The weather change has prompted us to declare Tuesday as a First Alert Weather Day to help you plan. The first cold front arrives Monday afternoon will drop temperatures back a few degrees as compared to highs on Sunday. Instead of lower 50s around metro Denver like we had Sunday, we anticipate upper 40s to around 50 degrees with a gusty northeast wind at...
DENVER, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: 1-2 Inches Of Snow Expected Across Western Pennsylvania On Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The snow showers will slowly start to wind down over the next couple of hours, leaving general totals of 2 to 4 inches across the region. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Pittsburgh has picked up an official total of 2.4 inches of snow, as of 5 p.m. Skies will clear a bit overnight behind this clipper system, and temperatures will drop to cold levels near the lower teens and single digits by Monday morning. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Monday will start off dry, but another system will bring more snow showers starting after 2 p.m. and lasting through Tuesday morning. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Expect an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow across western Pennsylvania by Tuesday morning, with a few higher totals of up to 3 inches possible north of Interstate 80 and into the higher elevations of the Laurel Highlands. WATCH: Shelley Bortz reports Another blast of arctic air invades Wednesday with lows in the lower single digits and near-zero to end the week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MyWabashValley.com

Another cold week, rain-snow mix Monday

Mostly cloudy overnight with flurries. A low of 19. Rain-snow mix possible Monday morning. Breezy with a high of 42. Not much snow from the Sunday system. Flurries possible overnight with a rain-snow mix early Monday. Looking like another dry week with only a couple of cloudy days that may...
radiokmzn.com

WIND CHILL ADVISORY LATE MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY MORNING

Going back into the deep freeze. A Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect at Midnight Monday night (1/24) for the No Coast Network listening area until Noon Tuesday (1/25). The National Weather Service says wind chills as low as 25 below zero are expected. Wind chills that cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Once again, a Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect at Midnight until Noon Tuesday. Keep tuned to the No Coast Network for the latest weather updates.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Winter Weather: 1-4″ Of Snow Expected To Fall Throughout Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Don’t call it a snow comeback. More than 13 inches of snow have fallen over the past 8 days with an additional 1-3 inches of snow expected today. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) All of a sudden that snow deficit we were seeing has been made up. We are now at 17.6” of snow for the season. which is just 2.6” behind the seasonal pace we’d expect. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Yes we had to wait a little bit but we have certainly made up some...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KBOE Radio

WIND CHILL ADVISORY LATE MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY MORNING

Going back into the deep freeze. A Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect at Midnight Monday night (1/24) for the No Coast Network listening area until Noon Tuesday (1/25). The National Weather Service says wind chills as low as 25 below zero are expected. Wind chills that cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Once again, a Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect at Midnight until Noon Tuesday. Keep tuned to the No Coast Network for the latest weather updates.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisories In Effect; Snow Arrives For Monday Morning Commute

CHICAGO (CBS) — Although snow has ended after Saturday night’s system, winter weather advisories are again in place — this time for Monday morning’s commute. Saturday night brought widespread coverage of 2 inches to 4 inches of snow and lake effect pushing totals over 4 inches along the lakefront, especially in Lake County, Indiana. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Sunday evening will bring quiet conditions as clouds return overnight. Low temperatures will be around 15 degrees. Snow will arrive by daybreak. In addition to the 1 inch to 3 inches of accumulation Monday morning, some lake effect may be possible in LaPorte County, pushing totals to 4 inches or more. Clearing skies and snow on the ground will make for very cold mornings midweek. Expect lows around 5 Tuesday morning and lows around -5 on Wednesday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Monday Morning Commute

CHICAGO (CBS)– A fast moving storm is here and it may impact your morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Winds will gust to 20 miles per hour creating some visibility issues this morning. Winter weather is expected to end before noon. Lake effect snow may continue for areas in Northwest Indiana. Temperatures are dropping to the single digits overnight into Tuesday. By Monday evening, wind chills drop to -15 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Snow Could Impact Parts Of The State Sunday Night Into Monday Morning

Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Snow could impact areas West and North of Baltimore starting Sunday night and continuing into Monday morning. First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara says Western Maryland near Washington and Frederick counties could see snow staring to fall around 6p.m. tonight before moving East. These snow showers will be very hit or miss as they move across the region. Snow accumulation is difficult to tell but most of the impacted areas could see a dusting to an inch of snowfall, while the far Western reaches of the state could see 2-4 inches. As of now this doesn’t appear that this will impact the Monday morning commute in the Baltimore area but highways West of our region including I-70, I-81 and I-68 could see some slippery conditions. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team will continuing to monitor the snow showers and will provide updates as they become available. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Snow Causing Dangerous Driving Conditions; First Alert Forecast Calls For Up To 3 Inches

CHICAGO (CBS)– If you are commuting Monday morning, you may want to leave extra time. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. and snow is coming down. CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe is reporting live from the Mobile Weather Lab along I-55 where roads are slick with snow. She said snow is coming down and drivers need to take it slow. Allow for extra driving time this morning. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Winds will gust to 20 miles per hour creating some visibility issues this morning. The winter weather is expected to end before noon.  
CHICAGO, IL
Hillsdale Daily News

Weekend snowfall breaks 'snow drought'

Hillsdale County, like much of southern Michigan, has experienced a historical "snow drought" for much of the beginning of this winter season, but that likely ended over the weekend. While earlier snowstorms led to slight accumulations, warmer weather in following weeks melted away what little snow had fallen. Southern Michigan was hit with a...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
wevv.com

Bitterly Cold Wind Chills Tues. & Wed. Morning

Monday morning, we will see partly sunny skies with temperatures still in the mid 20°s. By the afternoon, we will be warming up into the mid 40°s with cloud coverage increasing. This is due to a cold front expected to traverse the tri-state overnight Monday.
EVANSVILLE, IN
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Flight Cancellations, Delays As First Alert Forecast Calls For 1-3 Inches Of Snow

CHICAGO (CBS)– As a Winter Weather Advisory takes effect in Chicago, airlines are reporting flight cancellations O’Hare and Midway airports. As of 10 a.m., nearly 104 flights were canceled at O’Hare and only 52 flights canceled at Midway. Delays at both airports are averaging over 15 minutes. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Winds will gust to 20 miles per hour creating some visibility issues this morning.  
CHICAGO, IL

