Many of us make annual New Year’s resolutions, both personal and professional. But while these well-intentioned commitments are easy to make, they’re notoriously harder to keep. Or at least they used to be. Today, a variety of tech tools makes it much easier to track progress and remain accountable for our New Year’s resolutions—in many cases, everything you need can be accessed via the tech on your wrist or in your pocket.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO