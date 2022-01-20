ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMD RX 6500 XT is on sale – but good luck finding the GPU

By Darren Allan
TechRadar
TechRadar
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AMD’s RX 6500 XT graphics card may be on sale now, but you’ll struggle to find the GPU at retailers, as stock seems very scarce indeed. Those hoping to be able to get hold of the new wallet-friendly option are going to be disappointed in most cases, by the look of...

BGR.com

Best cheap laptops in 2022: The most bang for your buck

If you’re looking to buy one of the best cheap laptops, then you’ve got your work cut out for you. Not only are there hundreds of options out there, but not all laptops are created equal. Because of that, we’ve put together a list of cheap laptops that should help you narrow down your choices. Of course, when you’re looking for a cheap laptop, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, what exactly does cheap mean? For us, cheap usually means any laptop under $600, though there are a couple of places you might need to go above...
COMPUTERS
Ars Technica

Samsung announces Exynos 2200 with AMD “Xclipse” GPU

The bizarre story of the Exynos 2200 continues. Samsung LSI's flagship smartphone chip was supposed to be announced a week ago at a widely publicized event, but the day came and went with no announcement. Samsung made the unprecedented move of no-showing its own launch event, fueling rumors of troubled chip development and behind-the-scenes dysfunction at Samsung.
CELL PHONES
dotesports.com

ASUS’s RX 6500 XT are already selling 60 percent over AMD’s MSRP

It looks like there’s little chance of AMD’s Radeon RX 6500 XT maintaining its MSRP after Asus posted its inflated card prices earlier today. Asus’s German site revealed two RX 6500 XT GPUs at well above the $199 MSRP set by AMD during CES 2022. On January 19, both the Dual Radeon RX 6500 XT and TUF Gaming Radeon RX 6500 XT GPUs will launch at €299 and €334, respectively. Convert to USD and buyers are looking at somewhere around $340 and $380, a 50 to 60 percent markup over MSRP.
COMPUTERS
eteknix.com

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT Retail Prices Revealed (It’s Not Good News)

Following the announcement of the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT GPU earlier this month, while it certainly seemed to represent an excellent, and long overdue new, entry-level graphics card solution, it didn’t come without its question marks. Firstly, whether 4GB of VRAM was really enough for modern gaming, but more so, whether it would actually hit retailers for something at least mildly representative of its official $199 MSRP.
RETAIL
notebookcheck.net

PowerColor introduces a Mini-ITX edition of the Radeon RX 6500 XT

PowerColor has released the Radeon RX 6500 XT ITX, a graphics card intended for Mini-ITX systems. The Radeon RX 6500 XT ITX has a 90 mm fan and measures just 165 mm across. AMD based the Radeon RX 6500 XT on a Navi 24 GPU with 1,024 Stream Processors. Working...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

AMD could turbocharge RX 6000 GPUs with faster memory

AMD could be set to refresh some of its current RX 6000 Series graphics cards, perhaps boosting them with faster memory going by the latest from the GPU grapevine. This comes from hardware leaker Greymon55 on Twitter, who floats the idea that AMD is preparing a ‘new version’ of RX 6000 desktop cards, theorizing that an upgrade to faster 18Gbps memory might be in store.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT Review: A Bad, Really Bad Graphics Card

How to start this review. I thought of going for a fun little gag mocking the 6500 XT before completely tearing into it, but this thing is so bad it’s really spoiled the mood for me. I’ll cut right to it. In my opinion, this is the worst GPU release since I can remember, and I’ve been doing this job for over two decades.
COMPUTERS
wccftech.com

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT PCIe x4 Interface Is Going To Be A Deal-Breaker For Gen 3 Platforms, Listed Again For Almost Twice The MSRP

YouTube channel HardwareUnboxed discovered recently a glaring issue with the next entry-level Radeon RX 6500 XT which releases in two days. The problem discovered is that the bandwidth speeds of the new card are unable to keep up on an older Gen 3 platform which still several PC gamers in the entry-level segment are running.
COMPUTERS
eteknix.com

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6500 XT 4GB Review

It’s new graphics card day! Well, sort of new, as it’s actually one of the more affordable models in the AMD Radeon range. So while it’s not going to be pushing the boundaries of innovation, it will hopefully fill an important void in the market right now. While I doubt this card will really sit at MSRP for long, graphics cards are just too damn expensive at the moment. There are a lot of gamers out there that simply need something in their price range, even if it’s not the high-end card they wish it was. With that in mind, the Radeon 6500 XT promises to be one of the more affordable cards on the market this year, while delivering reasonable performance for 1080p and 1440p gamers, which really makes up the majority of the market anyway. With it being a lower-end part, it’s likely that yields will be higher too, ensuring more hardware makes it to market.
COMPUTERS
techgage.com

Budget RDNA2: A Review Of AMD’s $199 Radeon RX 6500 XT

AMD becomes the first major GPU vendor to release a new model in 2022, and it comes to us in the form of a new lower-end part: Radeon RX 6500 XT. This latest Radeon slots into the $199 price-point, but while it’s a more modest part, there’s still quite a bit to talk about. Let’s dig in and see how it performs against AMD’s and NVIDIA’s current-gen lower-end cards.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

GPU shortage: Not even scalpers can find the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT

Even though most reviews heavily criticized AMD's latest Radeon graphics card for it's poor performance, the RX 6500 XT can only be bought from an incredibly small number of scalpers who usually snatch up every halfway decent GPU that becomes available in today's shortage-ridden hardware market. Working For Notebookcheck. Despite...
COMPUTERS
droidholic.com

Exynos 2200 is now official with AMD’s RDNA 2-based GPU

Last year, we got the Exynos 2100 chip by Samsung, and it was hyped a lot by the brand since it offered significant upgrades over the predecessor. Samsung sent out the invites for the launch by mentioning that “Exynos is back,” and everyone thought that finally, Samsung has a chip that can perform similar to Qualcomm’s best chip. But well, when the chip was put against the likes of Snapdragon 888, we got to know that this time as well, Exynos chip was not as good as Snapdragon 888. It throttled earlier than the 888 and even drew more power than the 888. The GPU was also not as powerful as the Adreno 660 of Snapdragon 888.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

Nvidia RTX 3050 vs. AMD RX 6500 XT: What's the Best Budget GPU?

CES 2022 saw many hardware announcements for PC gaming. While observers were in awe of high-end graphics cards for desktops and laptops, AMD and Nvidia had more up their sleeves. Each also launched a new entry-level GPU for their current generation video cards. These new cards have a relatively affordable...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

The RX 6500 XT Is the Rarest Card You Can Buy From Scalpers

Its safe to say that AMD's RX 6500 XT has had a less-than-stellar launch over the past two days. From its underwhelming performance, to its horrendous availability, the card is nearly impossible to find anywhere. It has become such a big problem that even scalpers are barely able to acquire any of these RX 6500 XTs, with just eight listings on eBay.com at the time of this writing.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

AMD employee explains why the RX 6500 XT performs so poorly

AMD has just launched the budget-friendly Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card, and to say that the general response was lukewarm might still be an overstatement. Early reviews and benchmarks have poured in and most people are not impressed by the Navi 24 GPU. Although the RX 6500 XT is...
COMPUTERS
