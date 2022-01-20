AMD RX 6500 XT is on sale – but good luck finding the GPU

It’s new graphics card day! Well, sort of new, as it’s actually one of the more affordable models in the AMD Radeon range. So while it’s not going to be pushing the boundaries of innovation, it will hopefully fill an important void in the market right now. While I doubt this card will really sit at MSRP for long, graphics cards are just too damn expensive at the moment. There are a lot of gamers out there that simply need something in their price range, even if it’s not the high-end card they wish it was. With that in mind, the Radeon 6500 XT promises to be one of the more affordable cards on the market this year, while delivering reasonable performance for 1080p and 1440p gamers, which really makes up the majority of the market anyway. With it being a lower-end part, it’s likely that yields will be higher too, ensuring more hardware makes it to market.

