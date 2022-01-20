ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thursday, January 20 Morning Forecast

By T.J. Springer
Ozarks First.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures have tumbled in the wake of the cold front that moved through yesterday. Northerly flow has been pumping in the Arctic air and along with it, giving us frigid wind chills. This cold is dangerous so make sure you bundle up if you have to be outdoors, especially this morning...

www.ozarksfirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisories In Effect; Snow Arrives For Monday Morning Commute

CHICAGO (CBS) — Although snow has ended after Saturday night’s system, winter weather advisories are again in place — this time for Monday morning’s commute. Saturday night brought widespread coverage of 2 inches to 4 inches of snow and lake effect pushing totals over 4 inches along the lakefront, especially in Lake County, Indiana. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Sunday evening will bring quiet conditions as clouds return overnight. Low temperatures will be around 15 degrees. Snow will arrive by daybreak. In addition to the 1 inch to 3 inches of accumulation Monday morning, some lake effect may be possible in LaPorte County, pushing totals to 4 inches or more. Clearing skies and snow on the ground will make for very cold mornings midweek. Expect lows around 5 Tuesday morning and lows around -5 on Wednesday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper Midwest#Arctic Air#Se
Ozarks First.com

Monday, January 24 Morning Forecast

A cold front approaches the area today and it’s going to allow for a big-time warm-up across the Ozarks! Breezy SW winds will usher in milder air with highs expected to get back into mid and upper 50s. We’ll start the day with some sunshine but we’ll see a bit more cloud cover this afternoon as the boundary moves closer. The clouds remain thick overnight as the front slides through but clouds diminish late with temps really cooling down. Sunshine takes back over Tuesday with highs struggling. Afternoon readings only look to rise into the 20s and 30s which is well below average for this time of the year. Temperatures stay chilly through mid-week with highs topping out in the mid-30s in the metro. It will be bright though as high pressure at the surface continues to move eastward. That will make for warming conditions into Thursday ahead of our next cold front. This boundary is also looking to come through dry but will bring a cool-down as we end the workweek. Temps Thursday afternoon climb back toward seasonable norms, rising into the low to mid-40s under more clouds than sun. Clouds diminish behind the disturbance on Friday with the mid-30s on tap Friday afternoon. The rollercoaster ride of our temperatures continues into the weekend with a warm-up on the docket. The 50s make a return both Saturday and Sunday ahead of our final cold front of the week. This one likely moves in by Sunday evening and this one will bring cooler weather as we head into early next week.
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Sunday, January 23 Overnight Forecast

We’re shaking off the cold of last week. Afternoon highs were well above freezing over the weekend and look even warmer on Monday ahead of the next blast of cold. We’ll be ahead of a cold front Monday. Skies will start sunny, but there will be a wave of high cloudiness that will spread south during the day. Temperatures will climb into the 50s north of the state line, with low 60s possible to the south.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Monday Morning Commute

CHICAGO (CBS)– A fast moving storm is here and it may impact your morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Winds will gust to 20 miles per hour creating some visibility issues this morning. Winter weather is expected to end before noon. Lake effect snow may continue for areas in Northwest Indiana. Temperatures are dropping to the single digits overnight into Tuesday. By Monday evening, wind chills drop to -15 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Snow Causing Dangerous Driving Conditions; First Alert Forecast Calls For Up To 3 Inches

CHICAGO (CBS)– If you are commuting Monday morning, you may want to leave extra time. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. and snow is coming down. CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe is reporting live from the Mobile Weather Lab along I-55 where roads are slick with snow. She said snow is coming down and drivers need to take it slow. Allow for extra driving time this morning. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Winds will gust to 20 miles per hour creating some visibility issues this morning. The winter weather is expected to end before noon.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Winter Storm Set To Arrive For The Tuesday Morning Commute

DENVER (CBS4) – The week will start relatively mild and dry for Colorado with mostly sunny in most areas on Monday. Then the weather will change fast through Monday night with the arrival of different cold fronts. The weather change has prompted us to declare Tuesday as a First Alert Weather Day to help you plan. The first cold front arrives Monday afternoon will drop temperatures back a few degrees as compared to highs on Sunday. Instead of lower 50s around metro Denver like we had Sunday, we anticipate upper 40s to around 50 degrees with a gusty northeast wind at...
DENVER, CO
myarklamiss.com

Morning Forecast – Monday, January 24th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/24/22) TODAY: Happy Monday! For today highs will be near seasonal in the upper 50s to lower 60s with cloud cover increasing through the afternoon. An area of low pressure will move south of our viewing area and will generate some showers and a thunderstorm or two for the ArkLaMiss starting this afternoon. No severe weather is expected.
WEST MONROE, LA
KEYT

Monday morning forecast January 24th

Temperatures are in the middle of a slow cooldown Monday, but staying slightly above average. Most of the region will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, with some areas of Ventura County staying in the mid 70s. There is a high surf advisory on the Central Coast until...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy