One in three CVs submitted for job applications in the UK contain at least five spelling mistakes, according to new research.Job advertisement website Adzuna studied almost 150,000 CVs, finding that two thirds of all those submitted had at least one error.Additionally, more than 5,000 of all CVs contained 20 or more spelling mistakes.Of the 147, 272 CVs analysed, only 55,341 were free of spelling errors.The most commonly misspelt words included “organisation”, “modelling” and “behaviour”, the study found.These were followed by “judgment”, “transferable”, “labour”, “equipment”, “practised”, “demeanour” and “liasing”.Many jobseekers also used American spellings for words, such as “analyze” instead of...

JOBS ・ 1 HOUR AGO