The first big move of the Ravens’ offseason came out of nowhere Friday night: Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale is out after four years in Baltimore. His departure adds yet another wrinkle to an offseason that could dramatically reshape the Ravens’ roster and set a new course for their future. After an injury-marred season ended short of the playoffs, the team faces questions about went wrong over its six-game losing streak, the defense’s disappointing year, quarterback Lamar Jackson’s future in Baltimore, the offense’s direction under coordinator Greg Roman and more.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO