The Boston Celtics have had issues closing out games all season. That was the case again in Friday night's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Down 15 in the second quarter, the C's went on a 27-7 run to take a four-point lead into the half. They widened that lead to 11 in the fourth quarter, but a scoring drought in the final seven minutes of the game resulted in a 109-105 defeat.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO