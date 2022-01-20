ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

2 people, including Memphis Police officer, killed in overnight crash, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TyNGq_0dqkwYMc00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer and another person are dead after an overnight crash, Memphis police confirmed.

According to Memphis Fire officials, the accident happened at Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill in Capleville.

A call about the incident came just after 2:30 a.m.

The on-duty officer was traveling eastbound on E. Shelby Drive when another vehicle traveling northbound on Pleasant Hill hit the officer’s car, police said.

The officer was rushed to Regional One, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MFD and MPD.

Due to the crash involving an on-duty officer where deaths occurred, the Tennessee Highway Patrol was contacted and will be conducting this investigation, MPD said.

The name of the individuals involved will not be released at this point, pending verification of identification and the next of kin being notified.

This investigation is ongoing. The Tennessee Highway Patrol will release all additional information pertaining to this investigation, officials said.

Due to the crash investigation, all westbound lanes on Shelby Drive between Lamar and Malone are shut down, according to MPD.

The lanes will remain closed for an unspecified amount of time.

Motorists should use alternate routes.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 8

K,F,C
4d ago

this trip of Shelby drive is the most dangerous Street in Memphis people drive up and down the street like they on the race track sorry for that falling officer...

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pleasant Hill, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

6 found dead in Milwaukee home; police investigating as homicides

MILWAUKEE — Police in Wisconsin are investigating the deaths of six people found in a Milwaukee home as possible homicides, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to WISN and WITI, Milwaukee police discovered five of the victims – four men and one woman – dead Sunday afternoon while officers were conducting a welfare check at a home near West Wright and North 21st streets. Authorities later recovered the body of another man, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office tweeted early Monday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Memphis Fire#Mfd#Mpd#Shelby Dr
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
87K+
Followers
84K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy