2 people, including Memphis Police officer, killed in overnight crash, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer and another person are dead after an overnight crash, Memphis police confirmed.

According to Memphis Fire officials, the accident happened at Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill in Capleville.

A call about the incident came just after 2:30 a.m.

The on-duty officer was traveling eastbound on E. Shelby Drive when another vehicle traveling northbound on Pleasant Hill hit the officer’s car, police said.

The officer was rushed to Regional One, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MFD and MPD.

Due to the crash involving an on-duty officer where deaths occurred, the Tennessee Highway Patrol was contacted and will be conducting this investigation, MPD said.

The name of the individuals involved will not be released at this point, pending verification of identification and the next of kin being notified.

This investigation is ongoing. The Tennessee Highway Patrol will release all additional information pertaining to this investigation, officials said.

Due to the crash investigation, all westbound lanes on Shelby Drive between Lamar and Malone are shut down, according to MPD.

The lanes will remain closed for an unspecified amount of time.

Motorists should use alternate routes.

