Economy

Bitfinex to leave Ontario as regulatory pressure piles up

By Steve Kaaru
coingeek.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitfinex will no longer be serving residents of Ontario, Canada, starting March 1, 2022, the exchange has announced. Without giving the reason for its sudden exit from Canada’s largest province, the exchange advised local users to withdraw their assets before March 1, when it will close all their...

coingeek.com

Comments / 0

