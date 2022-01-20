The latest brewery trend makes beer into something else.

At the very least, a hobby should be enjoyable — something fun you like to do when you have free time. But, hobbies are usually even more gratifying when they’re productive. From cooking to quilting, candle making to gardening, if your hobby yields a product you can use, the activity can be especially motivating. Making your own beer at home, or delving into the world of homebrewing, is a surprisingly approachable hobby and one you can get really good at with a little practice and tinkering.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 11 DAYS AGO