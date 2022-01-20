The latest brewery trend makes beer into something else.

Flower Crown Making Classes With Fauna & Fig Featuring Brews, Bites, and More. Friday, February 11 and Saturday, February 12, 2022. There’s no better excuse to celebrate an inner circle of besties than Galentine’s Day, and Wild Heaven Beer is hosting two special parties in honor of the occasion. On Friday, February 11th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Wild Heaven Beer West End Brewery & Gardens will have its first Galentine’s Day Party featuring a flower crown-making class led by Tabatha Terpstra of Fauna & Fig, a DIY fanatic and all-star hostess known for teaching others to create a home and garden they love with their own two hands. For $39, guests will receive all dried flower crown making supplies, three drink tickets for Wild Heaven beer, hard seltzer and cocktails, a tarot card reading, and can grab memorable pics in a Galentine’s-themed photo booth. Wild Heaven West End will also be offering a special cheese & meat board for two along with their regular menu.
