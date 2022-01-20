ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Okay to Use a Cafe’s Wi-Fi Without Buying Something?

By Michael O'Brien
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Mary, and it’s about coffee shops and wifi. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a social dilemma. I have a friend who lives in an area where her wifi goes out from time to time. When it does, she’ll pack up her laptop and head to this little coffee shop in town that has free wifi and work from there. Here’s the thing though…she doesn’t buy anything. I know it upsets the workers there, but so far no one has said anything. My son is an employee of this shop and he told me that the workers always say things about people who use the wifi and don’t even buy a coffee. It’s a small coffee shop, not one of the big chains. I think it’s horribly rude. I think I should tell her she’s being incredibly rude but my husband says I should stay out of it. It just makes me crazy. It’s clearly implied that you should order something. What do you think? Thanks for your help with this Jaime

~ Mary

Well I agree with Mary. If you’re going to use the shop’s wifi, grabbing a cup of coffee or pastry is the way to go. It’s a lot cheaper than paying for wifi or a hotspot.

Should Mary say something to her friend or should she leave it alone? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

