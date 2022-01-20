ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Newborn Potty Training: What Is Elimination Communication?

momtastic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElimination Communication is an early potty training method, which begins at birth and involves offering the child a potty when parents notice signs and signals that they may need to go. Top Hat Potty is one of the most well known products to work to encourage this. The idea...

www.momtastic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Some kids did the One Chip Challenge - and ended up in hospital

A social media challenge which involves eating an incredibly spicy chip—without having anything to drink—has left some kids hospitalized. A California school district has confirmed that at least 3 high school students were hospitalized after participating in a viral "One Chip Challenge" trend, per Insider. The students, some...
LODI, CA
The Citizen Online

Living with Children: The right way to potty-train

QUESTION: I recently tried toilet training my 32-month-old, but after a few days of no success, I decided to stop. A friend tells me to hang in there, but my pediatrician says my son isn’t ready. She suggests I try again in a few months. Your thoughts?. ANSWER: What...
KIDS
momtastic.com

5 Parenting Products Jessica Rolph, Co-Founder & CEO of Lovevery, Can’t Live Without

If there’s one brand I tell every expecting parent to stock up on, it’s Lovevery. And while I’m at it I tell them to download their app and listen to their podcast as well. They even have online courses now! Everything about the brand, which specializes in playthings, is purposefully and thoughtfully created. I especially love that all of their toys come with booklets to explain to caretakers how to use them… it’s not always easy to figure out how to play with LOs! It’s also not easy to figure what toys to buy and when to give them to the kiddos. Lovevery solves this with their Play Kits. Truly one of the best investments a parent can make, along with the brand’s play gym.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potty Training#Elimination Communication
momtastic.com

Foods To Keep Your Kiddos’ Immunity Systems Strong

Being a parent is exhausting enough without throwing a sick child into the mix. A simple cold is enough to throw most parents into a tailspin! Given that we’re in the thick of winter keeping our LO’s immunity systems strong is top of mind for many of us.
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

What Do Your Possessions Communicate About Yourself?

Wearing luxury brand clothing increases the perceptions of a person’s wealth and status and leads to advantages. Research indicates that conspicuous consumption is closely tied to mating motives. Conspicuous consumption in men is linked to short-term but not long-term mating motives; women reliably detect this. Costly signaling theory proposes...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
TODAY.com

Baby receives rare, lifesaving surgery mid-birth to help him breathe

When Lauren Sanford was 18 weeks pregnant, she went for her anatomy scan and her doctor noticed her baby had a smaller lower jaw. Tests revealed that Oliver had Pierre Robin sequence, a rare condition that causes head and facial anomalies. In some cases, the baby’s airway is blocked, making birth challenging.
TACOMA, WA
momtastic.com

A Chat With Feeding Specialist And EZPZ Product Developer, Dawn Winkelmann

Most parents are aware of major milestones – like rolling, crawling and walking – and when those should happen. But few are aware that by six months of age a baby should be able to drink from an open cup (adult assisted). They’re also unaware that this age is the best time to wean from a pacifier (two year olds should not be soothing with a pacifier!). Dawn Winkelmann M.S, CCC-SLP, a pediatric speech-language pathologist and feeding specialist is a wealth of knowledge on these topics and many more. She’s also the product developer behind EZPZ, arguably the best (and certainly one of the most expert recommended) brands for baby and toddler feeding. Unlike competitors, EZPZ is expert – not engineer – developed to help kiddos hit their milestones (without parents going totally bongers).
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Confused by what your doctor tells you? How communication gaps can be cured

Most doctors use language that is too complex for their patients to understand, but some have the unique ability to tailor their language to meet their patients’ communication needs and overcome the confusion that is so common in health care. These are the key findings of our new study recently published in Science Advances.
HEALTH
Family Handyman

How To Potty Train a Dog

Thinking about adding a canine companion to your family? If so, you’re not alone. An incredible 23 million American households adopted dogs or cats during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you’re just welcoming a new puppy into your home or you’re considering doing so, it’s fun to focus on the...
PETS
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lawrence Post

Pregnant mother, who was not vaccinated due to her beliefs, gave birth to her 6th child before she died of COVID and pneumonia related to the virus

The 27-year-old mom of six reportedly died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia related to the virus. Her husband said that he and his wife were not vaccinated due to their beliefs. The mother was pregnant with their sixth child when the couple caught COVID-19. The woman from Texas, Crystal Hernandez,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
thespruce.com

8 Things Cleaning Experts Always Notice in People's Homes

Spring cleaning, New Year cleaning, post-holiday cleaning, back-to-school cleaning—there’s never a bad time to dive into the nooks and crannies of your home and deep clean your entire space. But are you cleaning everything as often as you should? We spoke to the experts to find out the things they always notice in people’s homes (and what to do about them).
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy