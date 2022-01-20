Newborn Potty Training: What Is Elimination Communication?

If there’s one brand I tell every expecting parent to stock up on, it’s Lovevery. And while I’m at it I tell them to download their app and listen to their podcast as well. They even have online courses now! Everything about the brand, which specializes in playthings, is purposefully and thoughtfully created. I especially love that all of their toys come with booklets to explain to caretakers how to use them… it’s not always easy to figure out how to play with LOs! It’s also not easy to figure what toys to buy and when to give them to the kiddos. Lovevery solves this with their Play Kits. Truly one of the best investments a parent can make, along with the brand’s play gym.

