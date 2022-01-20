Oak Grove schools cancel classes for Thursday, Friday

A combination of illness and wind chills prompted the decision to close Oak Grove R-VI schools for the remainder of the week.

The district announced that classes for Thursday and Friday are canceled and there will be no alternate method of instruction taking place.

Officials noted that students have attended school in similar dangerous wind chills before, however, the weather combined with increasing illness and declining attendance pushed the decision.

COVID-19 was not mentioned, but other districts are seeing similar attendance issues due to the virus.

Oak Grove school officials hope the extra days off will allow staff, bus drivers, food service staff and students time to recover.

Activities will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

—

