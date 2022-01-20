Old National Bancorp: Earnings Likely To Remain Flat Following The Merger Of Equals

After finally turning around in the last quarter of 2021, the loan portfolio is set to continue to grow this year on the back of strengthening macroeconomic factors. Earnings of OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) will likely remain flattish this year relative to last year. Since the company’s loan portfolio finally turned around in the fourth quarter of 2021, there are signs that the portfolio is well on a recovery track. Further, the economy is showing positive signs, which bode well for credit demand going forward. Moreover, the rising interest-rate environment will help the bottom line. On the other hand, the provisioning for loan losses will likely be higher this year after substantial reserve releases in 2021. Overall, I'm expecting OFG Bancorp to report earnings of $2.84 per share in 2022, up slightly from $2.81 per share in 2021. The year-end target price suggests a small upside from the current market price. Based on the total expected return, I'm upgrading OFG Bancorp to a Buy rating.

