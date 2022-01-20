ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old National Bancorp: Earnings Likely To Remain Flat Following The Merger Of Equals

By Sheen Bay Research
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the merger with FMBI, the combined company will achieve significant cost savings equal to more than a quarter of FMBI’s quarterly expenses. Earnings of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) will likely remain mostly flattish in 2022 as provision normalization will likely negate the benefit from the merger of equals. The...

Benzinga

Recap: Sierra Bancorp Q4 Earnings

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 08:01 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sierra Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.66, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
Seekingalpha.com

Will American Express Q4 Earnings bring in positive growth on the table?

American Express (NYSE:AXP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.83 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.55B (+23.5% Y/Y). AXP is likely to have experienced better volumes during the quarter led by total network volumes and billed...
Seekingalpha.com

Tesla: 3 Major Earnings Questions

Margins in focus due to price raises, inflation pressures. All eyes will be on electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) when the company reports its Q4 and full-year 2021 results Wednesday after the close. In recent weeks, analysts have been scrambling to hike their ridiculously low estimates after completely missing the mark on Q4 deliveries. Investors are looking for the company to beat again and provide a strong forecast for this year that will help the stock rally to new highs. Today, I'll look at the three major earnings questions that need to be answered.
Seekingalpha.com

Will Microsoft's Q2 Earnings support analysts upbeat view?

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.32 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $50.78B (+17.9% Y/Y). Quick look at Profitability Grade and underlying metrics:. Over the last 2 years, MSFT has beaten EPS estimates 100%...
Seekingalpha.com

Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) CEO Mark Tryniski on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Q4 2021 Results Earnings Conference Call January 24, 2022 11:00 AM ET. Mark Tryniski - President and Chief Executive Officer. Joseph Sutaris - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Joseph Serbun - Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer. Conference Call Participants. Alex Twerdahl...
Seekingalpha.com

Canadian National Railway Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (-14.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.91B (-20.5% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, CNI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and...
Seekingalpha.com

Navient Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (-10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $281.89M (+17.0% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, NAVI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten...
Seekingalpha.com

Live Oak Bancshares Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Jan. 25, after market close. The consensus EPS estimate is $0.70 (+1.4% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $102.78M (+40.6% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, LOB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and...
businessjournaldaily.com

FNB Corp. Completes Merger with Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp is based in Baltimore, Md. and has 13 branch locations, a commercial loan office in Delaware and more than 37,000 Howard and MoneyPass ATMs across the country, according to its website. As a result of the merger, FNB has approximately $42 billion in total assets, $27 billion in total loans and $33 billion in total deposits, according to a press release.
Seekingalpha.com

F5 Networks FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.78 (+7.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $678.08M (+8.3% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, FFIV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
Seekingalpha.com

Stride Q2 2022 Earnings Preview

Stride (NYSE:LRN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.82 (+36.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $395.23M (+5.1% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, LRN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten...
Seekingalpha.com

Customers Bancorp Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.87 (+73.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $199.76M (+36.2% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, CUBI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has...
Seekingalpha.com

OFG Bancorp: Earnings To Remain Elevated Thanks To A Strengthening Puerto Rican Economy

After finally turning around in the last quarter of 2021, the loan portfolio is set to continue to grow this year on the back of strengthening macroeconomic factors. Earnings of OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) will likely remain flattish this year relative to last year. Since the company’s loan portfolio finally turned around in the fourth quarter of 2021, there are signs that the portfolio is well on a recovery track. Further, the economy is showing positive signs, which bode well for credit demand going forward. Moreover, the rising interest-rate environment will help the bottom line. On the other hand, the provisioning for loan losses will likely be higher this year after substantial reserve releases in 2021. Overall, I'm expecting OFG Bancorp to report earnings of $2.84 per share in 2022, up slightly from $2.81 per share in 2021. The year-end target price suggests a small upside from the current market price. Based on the total expected return, I'm upgrading OFG Bancorp to a Buy rating.
Seekingalpha.com

Goldman Sachs expands annual bonus pool by 40%-50%, reflecting record year

After the investment banking industry saw record M&A activity in 2021, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) pushes up its annual bonus pool for the best performing investment bankers by 40%-50%, Reuters reports, citing three people with direct knowledge of the matter. Goldman (GS) CFO Denis Coleman said earlier this week that the...
Benzinga

Pacific Premier Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pacific Premier Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 5.95%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.84, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue...
smarteranalyst.com

U.S. Bancorp Falls 7.8% on Q4 Earnings Miss

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB) declined 7.8% to close at $57.37 on Wednesday after the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 results, which lagged both earnings and revenue estimates. The bank reported earnings of $1.07 per share, missing analysts’ expectations of $1.11 per share. Revenues of $5.68 billion came below the consensus...
Benzinga

Westamerica Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

Westamerica Bancorp (NASDAQ:WABC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 11:07 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Westamerica Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 1.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.82, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
Benzinga

Berkshire Hills Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported in-line EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.42, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $6.40 million from...
Seekingalpha.com

JPMorgan Chase increases pay for junior bankers again - Financial News

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is boosting pay for its junior bankers for the second time in six months, the Financial News reports, citing people familiar with the matter. First-year investment bankers will get $110K per year, up from $100K, they told the FN. That's almost a 40% increase from the $80K that level was getting at the beginning of 2021. Pay for second-year analysts goes to $125K and third-year pay will be $135K.
