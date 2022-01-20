ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri State Highway Patrol says disregard the Caped Crusader-themed alert

 5 days ago

Good morning, I'm A Martinez. An urgent text message went out to all of Missouri from the State Highway Patrol. It...

krcgtv.com

Highway Patrol: Emergency alert was unintentional

NEW BLOOMFIELD — An emergency alert sent out by the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 4:55 Tuesday was unintentional, according to a department spokesperson. Corporal Kyle Green says the department was conducting a test of the system and accidentally hit "send." The message referenced Gotham City, Missouri, which does...
NEW BLOOMFIELD, MO
lakeexpo.com

No Emergency: Highway Patrol Says Tuesday's 'Blue Alert' Sent To Cellphones Was An Accident

If you got a confusing emergency alert on your cellphone yesterday—and then a followup alert saying it had only been a test—well, it was only a test. The Missouri State Highway Patrol sent out a notice on Tuesday that a routine test of their Blue Alert system, which can emergency disseminate messages to the public, had accidentally gone out to the public.
MISSOURI STATE
ComicBook

Highway Patrol Mistakenly Sent Out Batman And Joker-Themed Alert Message

Some Missouri residents were very confused when they got an alert about Batman and The Joker recently. On the 18th, The Highway Patrol for the state sent out a push notification that concerned a purple and green 1978 Dodge 3700 GT. Tim Burton fans will recognize that as the car that The Joker drove in the 1989 movie. Also curious was the mention of Gotham City in the alert. Twitter users began to Google and see if there really was a city with the same name as the DC Comics location. When nothing lined up, most people assumed that it was a false alarm and had a quick laugh. Well, the Missouri Highway Patrol actually put out a statement to clarify what went wrong. It would seem as though it was a test of the alert system and someone checked the wrong box in the software. Check out their explanation right here.
MISSOURI STATE
933kwto.com

MO Highway Patrol Sends Joker Alert

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is apologizing after sending a test message to Missourians’ phones during a test of the state’s Blue Alert System Tuesday afternoon. The message was a warning from Gotham City, Missouri police to be on the lookout for the car of Batman’s arch enemy, the Joker.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Highway Patrol Focuses on Human Trafficking Awareness this Week

(Missourinet) For three days this week, the state highway patrol is focusing its attention — and public messaging — on the issue of human trafficking. Missouri Highway Patrol spokesman Capt. John Hotz (hots) explains:. Captain Hotz says they are working with others who are on the road:. Some...
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Fatal crash east of Granby on US-60, Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Team investigates

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 3:15 p.m. Monday afternoon Newton County Central Dispatch was alerted with reports of a serious crash east of Granby, Mo. at US-60 and State Route M. Granby Fire, Newton County Ambulance and Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol was notified. US-60 and State Route M, Newton County, Mo. location of fatal...
GRANBY, MO
b969fm.com

Missouri Highway Patrol Accidentally Puts Out APB for The Joker

The real mistake here is they didn’t use the Bat-Signal…. People in Missouri got an alert from the highway patrol on Tuesday, asking folks near “Gotham City” to be on the lookout for a green-and-purple 1978 Dodge 3700 . . . the exact car THE JOKER drove in the first Batman movie with Jack Nicholson.
MISSOURI STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Missouri Highway Patrol sends errant alert about searching for vehicle from ‘Batman’

The Missouri Highway Patrol on Tuesday evening sent out an errant alert that said authorities were searching for a purple and green 1978 Dodge 3700GT in Gotham City, Missouri. The problem: It was intended as a test message. There is no Gotham City, Missouri, and that’s the vehicle used by the Joker in the 1989 film “Batman,” starring Michael Keaton as the caped crusader and Jack Nicholson as the maniacal villain. The license plate in the accidental alert read “UKIDME.”
MISSOURI STATE
iheart.com

Gotham City, Missouri Mistakenly Sends Out Batman-Themed Alert

Missouri residents got an unusual alert sent to their phones on Tuesday. The State Highway Patrol sent out an 'Emergency Alert' for Gotham City, MO - about a 'Purple/Green 1978 Dodge 3700GT'. Gotham City, of course, is the home of Batman - and the car is the one driven by...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Missouri Highway Patrol troopers arrest 2 in marijuana bust

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol arrested two from California in a large marijuana bust. The bust happened after a traffic stop in Webster County. Investigators say they confiscated 187 pounds of pot from the vehicle. The two men from California face drug trafficking charges. Troopers say this...
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Video: Twenty five new troopers graduate from Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy

Twenty-five troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. The ceremony took place in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO. The graduation ceremony was also live-streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page. The 112th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on August 2, 2021. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on Monday, January 31, 2022.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Unionville man on multiple drug-related allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Unionville man in Putnam County Thursday night January 13 on multiple drug-related allegations. Forty-year-old Nathan Wharton was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams of marijuana, felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also accused of driving while revoked.
PUTNAM COUNTY, MO
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Trooper, Woman Found Shot Dead In Car On Southeast Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who was a trooper with the Illinois State Police and a woman were found shot dead Monday afternoon in a car in the East Side neighborhood. Chicago Police said at 1:38 p.m., a witness who was walking by found the bodies of the 30-year-old man and the 31-year-old woman in the car parked in the 11000 block of South Avenue E, a few blocks from the Indiana state line. The victims had both been shot in the head and were pronounced dead at the scene. A weapon was recovered. Illinois State Police confirmed the man, Antonio Alvarez, was...
CHICAGO, IL
