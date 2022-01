Michael Strahan caused a meltdown among his followers after he shared his joy over finally finding his "mystery woman". The GMA star posted a video on Instagram that was originally shared on TikTok by comic Robyn Schall, who revealed the story of how she had an awkward encounter with the TV star when she was out to lunch a few years ago. In the clip, Robyn hilariously re-enacted their encounter, using a printed-out photo of Michael's face to set the scene.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO