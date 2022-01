Downton Abbey is a celebrated British drama series that takes place in post-Edwardian England and depicts the lives and events of the British aristocracy of the early 1900s. Notable historical events play out on the world stage throughout the series, alongside the personal dramas of the Crawley family that the series centers on. Audiences of Downton Abbey eagerly watched as the Crawleys were affected by moments in history such as the Titanic sinking, Spanish Influenza, various wars, and more.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO