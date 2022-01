Francis Ngannou has not shied away from his desire to enter the boxing ring despite going completely off script in his latest performance in the octagon. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion doubled down on his pre-fight promise of one day making the transition from MMA to boxing, claiming as much immediately following his latest title defense. Ngannou outpointed former teammate Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision Saturday evening atop UFC 270 from a sold-out Honda Center in Anaheim. The 6’4”, 250-pound French Cameroonian is generally known as the most powerful puncher in UFC but relied heavily on grappling to beat Gane by scores of 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46.

UFC ・ 22 HOURS AGO