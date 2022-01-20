West Central Valley School Board Approves Improvements To Ball Fields

The Highland School District will be receiving an upgrade to their bus fleet for the next school year. During the school board’s regular meeting on January 10th, the board approved the purchase of a new bus for the district. Superintendent Ken Crawford says that the board approved the purchase to lock in a lower price as cost for buses has continued to increase, “We haven’t purchased a bus for a couple of years and we like to try and do that every couple of years. We know that the cost of a bus was going to continue to jump on us. The last bus we bought, we bought at around $86,000. And this time our lowest bid, we had one from Hoglund Bus for $102,000 and then from Blue Bird Bus that was about $111,000.”

