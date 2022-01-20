ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

After January 6 attack, bill aims to help families of police officers who die by suicide

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Tammy Duckworth is introducing legislation aimed at helping families of fallen law enforcement officers qualify for benefits if the officers die by suicide after experiencing trauma as a result of their work, an issue that has taken on new urgency in the aftermath of last year's January 6 attack on...

www.wicz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Trial Set For Pennsylvania Man Julian Khater, George Tanios In Assault Of Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick Who Died After Riot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A tentative trial date has been set for two men charged in the assault of a police officer who died after defending the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Thursday scheduled a June 6 jury trial for George Tanios of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Khater of State College, Pennsylvania. Prosecutors have said Khater sprayed U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and other officers with chemicals after retrieving a canister from Tanios’ backpack. Sicknick later collapsed and died. Khater, who remains behind bars, has pleaded not guilty to assault charges. Tanios, who is free on personal recognizance, faces numerous charges, including assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon. Neither Tanios nor Khater have been charged in Sicknick’s death. A Washington medical examiner last April determined that Sicknick suffered a stroke and died from natural causes. Capitol Police accepted the medical examiner’s findings but said the ruling didn’t change the fact that Sicknick had died in the line of duty, “courageously defending Congress and the Capitol.” (©Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Independent

Police officer caught choking colleague who tried to stop him attacking suspect

The Sunrise Police Department in Florida is probing a sergeant who allegedly gripped a fellow officer by her throat and pushed her against a police car after she stopped him from harming a suspect, officials said.Officials from the police department released the body camera footage of the incident from November last year when Sergeant Christopher Pullease responded to an emergency call about a man allegedly causing violence and attacking people outside a convenience store.The video shows Mr Pullease walking towards the car in which officers were trying to get the suspect inside as he resisted.On reaching the spot, Mr...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
informnny.com

Legislator dies using medical suicide law he helped pass

A former Vermont legislator and House majority leader has died with the help of a law he himself helped pass that allows the terminally ill to end their own lives, his wife said. Willem Jewett died Jan. 12 at his home in Ripton at age 58, said his wife, Ellen...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Duckworth
Person
Erin Smith
Person
John Cornyn
The Independent

Black man sues police after officers mistook him for white man with the same name

A Black man has sued two police departments after officers mistook him for a white man with the same name. Shane Lee Brown, 25, was sent to jail for six days in 2020 in two different Nevada institutions after police mistook him for an older, taller white man – Shane Neal Brown, according to court documents. At the time of the mix-up, the younger Mr Brown was 23 and the older man was 49 – an age difference of 26 years. Shane Lee Brown is suing the Las Vegas Metropolitan police department and the Henderson police department for civil...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Artemis Rayford: 12-year-old who wrote to Tennessee governor opposing gun law shot and killed by stray bullet

A 12-year-old boy who wrote a letter to his governor asking for tighter gun ownership restrictions was killed just weeks later, after being struck by a stray bullet. Artemis Rayford penned the letter to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, who had just introduced new laws reducing gun restrictions in the state. The young Sherwood Middle School student wrote that the law, which allows people aged 21 and older to carry a weapon without any training or permit, would “be bad and people will be murdered”, Meaww.com first reported.It's not yet clear whether the letter managed to reach Governor Lee, while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Metropolitan Police#Democrat#Senate#Cnn#Republican#The Department Of Justice
The Independent

Mackenzie Hopkins: Suspect killed Mackenzie Hopkins after girlfriend used her as cover story, police say

The girlfriend of a Kansas City man accused of a savage attack that left a young mother dead and her 4-year-old daughter fighting for her life gave her boyfriend a fake ‘cover story’ that she would be with the victims on the night of the murder, police say.Jose Escalante-Corchado, 24, has been charged the first-degree murder of nursing assistant Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, and a first-degree assault of her daughter at their home in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday. Ms Hopkins’ body was found in a bathtub and her daughter unconscious in a bed with “severe blunt force trauma to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Kyle Rittenhouse is heading back to the courtroom

Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two men in self-defense during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020, is seeking the return of his AR-15 and other property that was seized by law enforcement following his arrest. Mark Richards, Rittenhouse’s attorney, filed a motion with the Kenosha County Circuit Court on...
KENOSHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
PTSD
Country
Iraq
The Independent

South Dakota governor unveils two bills that would ban most abortions

The state of South Dakota will soon follow Texas and Mississippi with legislation that would cut back significantly on abortion rights in the state and directly challenge the precedent established by Roe v Wade.A pair of bills were unveiled by Kirsti Noem, the state’s conservative governor last week; one the bills would outlaw abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is around five to seven weeks into a pregnancy. That standard is well outside the standard set in the Supreme Court’s landmark abortion rights ruling in Roe v Wade, which forbids bans on abortions before the third trimester of...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
news4sanantonio.com

Hanceville police officer dies after battle with COVID-19

The Hanceville Police Officer who was battling Covid-19 at UAB Hospital for months died Sunday. Community members thought things were looking up for Lt. Kevin pounders, but then his health took a turn for the worst Saturday night. "When it's a small department, like we have 13 officers, it's more...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito Died Of 'Blunt-Force Injuries To The Head' In Addition To Manual Strangulation Caused By Killer Brian Laundrie

Stomach-turning updates in the highly-publicized Gabby Petito murder case emerged Friday as the Federal Bureau of Investigation wrapped up its months-long probe. Upon conclusion of the lengthy investigation that began in September 2021 as a missing person's report, the FBI released an official statement revealing that the 22-year-old slain vlogger died of "blunt-force injuries to the head and neck" in addition to the "manual strangulation/throttling" that was initially determined by Teton County Coroner Brent Blue.
TETON COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy