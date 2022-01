Republicans in the South are turning to a familiar authority in their efforts to clamp down on imagined voter fraud: the police. George gubernatorial candidate David Perdue on Thursday called for the creation of “Election Law Enforcement Division” that would “be charged with enforcing election laws, investigating election crimes and fraud, and arresting those who commit these offenses,” according to CNN. The plan would also require elections to be independently audited before they are certified. Governor Brian Kemp drew the wrath of former President Trump for certifying the state’s 2020 election results, as he was required to do by law. “Leave it to...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO