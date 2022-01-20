ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Actor Hardy Kruger dead at 93

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sMHEu_0dqktOfx00

BERLIN — German actor Hardy Kruger died Wednesday at age 93, his literary agent said Thursday.

According to The Associated Press, Peter Kaefferlein said the adventure and war movie star died “suddenly and unexpectedly” in California.

Kruger, who deserted the Nazi army during World War II, appeared in numerous German-language films beginning in the 1940s, the AP reported. He later starred in the 1957 British film “The One That Got Away” and other English-language movies, such as 1977′s “A Bridge Too Far” and 1978′s “The Wild Geese,” according to the news agency.

“The fight against racism and the education of young people was his personal mission in life,” his agent said in a statement obtained by the AP. “His warmth, his joy for life and his unshakable sense of justice made him unforgettable.”

Kruger is survived by his third wife, writer Anita Park, and three children from previous marriages, including Christiane, Malaika and Hardy Jr., the AP reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
People

Vachik Mangassarian, Actor in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Dead at 78

Character actor Vachik Mangassarian has died. He was 78. Reps for Mangassarian told The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline that he died of COVID-19 related complications. PEOPLE could not immediately reach a spokesperson for Mangassarian for comment. Born in Iran in 1943, Mangassarian emigrated to the United States at age 23,...
CELEBRITIES
Paste Magazine

Meat Loaf, Iconic Singer and Actor, Dead at 74

Meat Loaf, the multi-talented singer and actor whose 1977 debut album Bat Out of Hell remains one of the best-selling albums of all time, died Thursday night. According to a statement on the artist’s official Facebook page, he passed away “surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends.” He was 74. An official cause of death was not given.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HuffingtonPost

'Moon Knight' Actor Gaspard Ulliel Dead At 37

LYON, France (AP) — French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles, died Wednesday after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent’s office. He was 37. Ulliel portrayed the young Hannibal Lecter in 2007′s “Hannibal...
CELEBRITIES
undeadwalking.com

The Walking Dead universe: Actors turned directors

The Walking Dead universe is full of multi-talented individuals who possess a diverse set of talents in addition to their acting abilities. There are many musicians, artists, models, and public speakers among the cast, which is only a small list of the other talents seen from the cast. One area that several cast members have shown off their skills is behind the camera.
TV SERIES
SFGate

Louie Anderson, Stand-Up Legend and ‘Baskets’ Actor, Dead at 68

Louie Anderson, beloved stand-up comedian, actor, and game show host had died at the age of 68. The comedian’s death was confirmed by Anderson’s rep, noting the cause of death as complications from cancer; earlier this week, it was revealed that Anderson was being treated in a Las Vegas hospital for Diffuse large B cell lymphoma.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Movies#German#The Associated Press#Nazi#Ap#British
Radar Online.com

Barack Obama's Oldest Daughter Malia Holds Tight Grip On Vape Pen After Leaving L.A. Smoke Shop Following Cigarette Break

Barack Obama's little girl, Malia Obama, is doubling down after being caught smoking cigarettes on her lunch break. The former First Daughter was photographed joyfully exiting a smoke shop in the trendy Los Angeles neighborhood of Los Angeles, and she didn't leave empty-handed. Article continues below advertisement. Malia, 23, practically...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Cheryl Hines Calls Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Invoking Anne Frank in Vaccines Speech “Reprehensible”

Cheryl Hines is weighing in after her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., invoked the Holocaust and Nazi Germany in a recent speech about vaccine mandates. During a Washington, D.C., anti-vax rally on Sunday, Kennedy suggested that the situation is worse today for those in the U.S. who oppose vaccine mandates than it was for Anne Frank, who hid from the Nazis with her family in a secret compartment within an Amsterdam home for two years before dying in a concentration camp in 1945. “Even in Hitler Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attic like Anne...
CELEBRITIES
Vice

I Spent Years Getting to Know a Teenage Serial Killer

At 3:15AM on the 24th of October, 2002, armed police closed in on a rest stop just off an interstate in Maryland. There, hiding out inside a blue Chevrolet Caprice, were 41-year-old Gulf War veteran John Muhammad, and Lee Malvo, then aged just 17. Together, for the previous 23 days,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Beatrice Colen Was the Granddaughter of a Famous Playwright

Family lineage in the world of entertainment is not unusual. For instance, take a Happy Days star whose grandfather was a playwright. It happened for Beatrice Colen, who played carhop Marsha Simms in some of the sitcom’s early seasons, had playwright George S. Kaufman in her family. She was his granddaughter. We’ll get more about this in a minute from an article on MeTV.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing thick-rimmed...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kanye Tells Paparazzi He Wants a Percentage of the Money They Make Off His Image

Purported billionaire Kanye West wants a cut of the paparazzi’s earnings. The 44-year-old artist explained his stance Saturday during a run-in with photographers in Miami. Ye told the pap he wanted celebrities to take more control of their likeness—and one way to do this was by ensuring each star received a percentage of the money made from paparazzi photos and interviews.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Eric Clapton claims subliminal messages are forcing people into obediance

Eric Clapton’s most recent COVID-19 theory is that the public have been receiving subliminal messages that are convincing them to be obedient and follow orders. Clapton has openly opposed COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations since the beginning of the pandemic. He even claimed that the vaccine had caused nerve damage in his fingers.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Crystal Hefner Confirms Holly Madison’s Disposable Camera Story and More Reactions to ‘Secrets of Playboy’ Docuseries

Mixed reactions. Since the premiere of Secrets of Playboy, Hugh Hefner‘s family and friends have weighed in with their thoughts about the A&E docuseries. Some of the late Playboy founder’s associates have slammed the series as “ridiculous,” while others have corroborated the participants’ claims. Crystal Hefner, who was married to the media mogul from 2012 until his death in September 2017, confirmed one of the stories Holly Madison told in the Monday, January 24, series premiere.
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans' Hearts Are “Pounding” After Jennifer Love Hewitt Drops Major Season 5 News

9-1-1 fans, this is not a drill: Jennifer Love Hewitt is officially returning to the Fox drama as our favorite former emergency dispatcher, Maddie, and she has a new look. As quickly as Jennifer’s character went M.I.A. at the beginning of 9-1-1 season 5, she has reappeared and while there are so many questions regarding her whereabouts, she is back just in time for the spring premiere. On January 18, the actress posted two selfies on Instagram, donning a fresh haircut and glow-y makeup. But if her look wasn’t stunning enough, Jennifer also teased her highly anticipated return to the LA-based procedural show.
TV SERIES
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
72K+
Followers
83K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy