Boy, 16, charged in connection with shooting at Seminole High School appears before judge

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy charged in connection with a shooting at Seminole High School appeared before a judge on Thursday morning.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Da’raveius Smith, 16, was arrested and charged with one count each of attempted first-degree murder premeditated, possession of a weapon on school property, firing a weapon on school property and disturbing the peace.

On Thursday morning, a judge ruled that Smith will be required to remain behind bars for 30 days and await his arraignment.

Just before noon on Wednesday, school resource officers were advised there was a weapon on campus. Police said students were informed that possible gunshots were coming from a building on campus.

One of the school resource officers found an 18-year-old boy near the Tomahawk Building suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The boy was shot three times, police said. He was taken to a hospital and will be OK.

Sanford officers were able to identify and locate Smith and take him into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group