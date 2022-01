What we saw in the markets this week was particularly worrisome because the sell-off was broad-based and even asset classes with low correlations between them appeared to be down. We're currently seeing mean reversion in full swing. As market participants who have invested through multiple cycles know, mean reversion often overshoots the mean. In other words, stocks can go from “strong buy” to “screaming buy” to “how can it get any cheaper” before they bottom. We haven’t yet approached the screaming buy phase yet as folks are already lining up to buy the dip, which has worked very well during the last decade.

