Tulsa, OK

Suspect dead after trooper-involved shooting in east Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iiztN_0dqks3TQ00

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE 1/20/22 1:20 p.m.: The suspect has been identified by OHP as Alan Wade Hutchinson, 39, of Inola, Okla.

A person is dead after a pursuit and a shooting involving the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) in east Tulsa early Thursday.

Trooper Eric Foster with OHP said troopers were dispatched to I-44 near the Yale exit around 3:40 a.m. after they received a report of a driver shooting at a car on the interstate.

A trooper tried to stop the driver at I-44 and Garnett, but the driver refused to stop and led troopers on a car chase.

The driver exited on 11th street, got back onto I-44 eastbound, and exited again at 129th East Avenue, and turned northbound.

The driver swerved at OHP vehicles and went back southbound on 129th East Avenue, crossing the center line and almost hitting another vehicle.

Successful tactical methods from OHP stopped the driver near a neighborhood on 27th and 129th East Avenue.

OHP said the driver got out of his car with a firearm. A trooper fired shots that killed the man at the scene.

No other vehicles were hit by the suspect’s gunfire on the highway. No troopers were injured.

Blind man who rescued 5 after Oklahoma City bombing dead at 75

Raymond Washburn, a blind man who helped rescue five people after the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, died on Jan. 16. He was 75. Washburn, a member of the Yuchi Tribe, died at his home in Oklahoma City, and funeral services were held for him Friday in Bristow, Oklahoma, The Associated Press reported.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
6 found dead in Milwaukee home; police investigating as homicides

MILWAUKEE — Police in Wisconsin are investigating the deaths of six people found in a Milwaukee home as possible homicides, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to WISN and WITI, Milwaukee police discovered five of the victims – four men and one woman – dead Sunday afternoon while officers were conducting a welfare check at a home near West Wright and North 21st streets. Authorities later recovered the body of another man, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office tweeted early Monday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
4 killed, 1 hurt in 'ambush' shooting at house party near LA

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — Four people were killed and one was wounded when multiple shooters opened fire at a house party near Los Angeles early Sunday, authorities said. Police responded around 1:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired at a home in the city of Inglewood, Mayor James Butts told reporters.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Several wounded in shooting in German city; gunman dead

BERLIN — (AP) — A lone gunman wounded several people at a lecture hall in the southwestern German city of Heidelberg on Monday, police said. Police said in a brief statement that the perpetrator was dead, but didn't give details of how that happened. They had earlier asked people on Twitter to avoid the Neuenheimer Feld area of Heidelberg, where the city’s university campus is located.
