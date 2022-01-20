Suspect dead after trooper-involved shooting in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE 1/20/22 1:20 p.m.: The suspect has been identified by OHP as Alan Wade Hutchinson, 39, of Inola, Okla.

A person is dead after a pursuit and a shooting involving the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) in east Tulsa early Thursday.

Trooper Eric Foster with OHP said troopers were dispatched to I-44 near the Yale exit around 3:40 a.m. after they received a report of a driver shooting at a car on the interstate.

A trooper tried to stop the driver at I-44 and Garnett, but the driver refused to stop and led troopers on a car chase.

The driver exited on 11th street, got back onto I-44 eastbound, and exited again at 129th East Avenue, and turned northbound.

The driver swerved at OHP vehicles and went back southbound on 129th East Avenue, crossing the center line and almost hitting another vehicle.

Successful tactical methods from OHP stopped the driver near a neighborhood on 27th and 129th East Avenue.

OHP said the driver got out of his car with a firearm. A trooper fired shots that killed the man at the scene.

No other vehicles were hit by the suspect’s gunfire on the highway. No troopers were injured.

©2022 Cox Media Group