ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

The Pandemic Years Have Exhausted My Eyes—Here’s What I Learned From An Optometrist About How To Help Them

By Stephanie Valente
Well+Good
Well+Good
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qgDDE_0dqkrk7500

Confession: I look at screens more than I’m usually willing to admit. Like many people, I’ve spent the last two years staring at a Zoom screen, on top of refreshing my email, scrolling social media, and watching TV. As a result, I’ve started to notice considerably more eye fatigue than I ever have before. (Raise your hand if you’re in this camp, too.)

And it’s no surprise, given the current circumstances, that my eyes would be feeling the effects of all that screen time. "With overuse of the eye muscles, the visual system gets overloaded," says optometrist Joseph J. Allen, OD, FAAO.* "It’s common, as a result, to experience eye strain, headaches, and light sensitivity."

Dr. Allen likens it to being at a party where there are multiple conversations happening at once. It’s hard to focus on one conversation if there are people talking at the same time—and the same principle applies to your eyes. He says that increased light exposure from your phone, tablet, and computer (not to mention the sun) eventually leaves your eyes feeling as overwhelmed as the person at the party trying to hear every word.

But since screen time is now as ingrained in daily life as ever, what are we supposed to do to alleviate the symptoms of eye exhaustion without swearing off technology? For answers, I asked Dr. Allen for his expert insights on how to help protect my eyes.

His one overarching piece of advice? Minimize light overexposure as much as possible. You can do that by setting designated screen time breaks or wearing lenses that block 100 percent of UVA and UVB rays, help filter harmful blue light, and help reduce glare—like Transitions® XTRActive® lenses,** which automatically adjust based on light exposure so you can wear them both inside and outside for always-on protection.

Keep scrolling for more of Dr. Allen's tips on managing eye exhaustion.

Tip 1: Consider new glasses

There’s no way around it: I use a laptop every day for work, and also at night (I write poetry and prose). Since I spend a lot of time with my computer and I love to read on my tablet, I’ve sacrificed a bit of eye exhaustion in the name of art (okay, and web surfing).

Dr. Allen recommends blue-light filtering specs to his patients, but warns that just any 'ole pair probably won't do the trick. "For this reason I always recommend speaking to your local eye care provider about what brands they carry, and which may be best for you.”

I already wear glasses, so I knew I'd want a pair of lenses that could support my prescription, filter blue light, and reduce the intensity of bright light outdoors like Transitions® XTRActive® lenses. They block 100 percent of ultraviolet rays and filter up to 34 percent of harmful blue light when indoors and up to 90 percent of harmful blue light when outdoors, so they make the cut in Dr. Allen's book.***

Tip 2: Step away from your screen

I already knew taking breaks from screens was important, but I don't always put that knowledge into practice. (Guilty.) That's why I appreciated Dr. Allen's tip for making it happen: “Take a break by getting outside the home and doing an activity where you can gaze into long distances.” And, if you're like me and you can't always find the time to go outside, Dr. Allen says you can also mix in yellow-tinted light bulbs and switch devices to night mode.

If you do work a walk around the block into your daily routine (I've started going on afternoon walks with my pup, Pepper, a few extra times a week), Dr. Allen says to be mindful about your eyes while outdoors, too.

"The most powerful source of blue light we see in a day comes from natural sunlight," he says. "Because of this, along with the intense UV light exposure from the sun, I strongly recommend 100 percent UV-blocking lenses such as Transitions® lenses or most sunglasses throughout the day."

I've used Transitions® lenses in the past, and I can vouch for the convenience of not having to swap glasses before you head out the door. And with the new Transitions® XTRActive® Polarized™ lenses you get all the ease of light-intelligent lenses with less reflective glare, which equals sharper vision with more vivid colors.†

Tip 3: Pay attention to your posture

Now for an eye exhaustion tip I didn't already know: Improper posture can impact your eyes. "If you are holding your phone very close to your face, you will likely be putting more strain on your eyes," Dr. Allen says.

His tip for remedying the situation is by staying cognizant of your posture when using a digital device. Ask yourself: How am I centered on my device? Am I crouching over it? How far away is the screen from my face? Do my eyes feel more sensitive in this position?

"By sitting with better posture and keeping your digital screens at a more comfortable distance, you may be able relieve some of that eye tension you feel building up throughout the day," Dr. Allen says.

I've started using this tip as a reminder to stop, breathe, and take a second to recenter during whatever activity I'm doing (especially one that’s phone-based), which has been good for my eyes and my overall well-being.

*The featured eye care professionals’ opinions and remarks are their own. Some may receive consideration for their work with Transitions Optical.

**Transitions XTRActive new generation block up to 34% of harmful blue light indoors and up to 90% of harmful blue light outdoors. “Harmful blue light” is calculated between 380nm and 460nm. Based on tests on polycarbonates gray lenses at 23ºC.

***Harmful blue light” is calculated between 380nm and 460nm.

EcoOptics Limited - Prof. Nicholas Roberts, Quantitative study evaluating the visual benefits of the polarization properties of lenses compared to similar non-polarized lenses, 2019/2020.

Top photo: Transitions

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

What To Do (and Not Do) Every Afternoon To Sleep Better at Night, According to Sleep Doctors

As nice as it might be to rely on a single thing for great sleep (say, nixing blue light exposure or meditating), its quality and duration hinges on a number of factors, including those aforementioned two, how you eat, when you exercise, and more. As those habits shift, your natural circadian rhythm (or 24-hour body clock) does as well. And as a result, it’s not just the actions you take right before bed that steer your sleep quality, but in fact, what you do all day long. So, it’s very possible to optimize your afternoon routine, in particular, to bring on better sleep at night.
HEALTH
Well+Good

An Expert Explains Exactly How a Walk Can Help You Manage Hangover Symptoms

A hangover—with its tell-tale headache, fatigue, and general malaise—can feel like a cloud of ickiness sent to ruin your good time. But the Mayo Clinic defines it as a collection of symptoms that occur after consuming a little too much alcohol. While almost everyone has their unique post-drinking remedy, Stephen Clark, DPT, OCS, ATC, physical therapist and clinic director at Confluent Health, says walking can help your hangover quite a bit.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optometrist#Eye Strain#Eye Fatigue#Eye Care#Exhaustion#Faao#Uva#Uvb Rays#Transitions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Well+Good

This 3-Ingredient Smoothie Has Every Nutrient Your Body Needs To Power Through a Walking Workout

I don’t know why it took a global pandemic for so many of us (myself included) to realize the value of a good walk, but now that we're here, I vow to never abandon my daily stroll habit. And, as research shows, we're doing our bodies a whole lot of good when we hit the streets. As Well+Good has previously reported, walking daily for even just 15 minutes of walking a day can reduce one's risk of stroke and improve cardiovascular health, and can also be an effective low-impact workout.
FITNESS
Apartment Therapy

Here’s What I Learned from Sleeping with My Phone in Another Room for a Week

How many times have you heard the advice to not sleep with your phone in your room? It seems to be a go-to wellness hack for better sleep, and I admit, I’ve tried it a few times, but my phone always ends up right back at my nightstand. I have a habit of looking at my phone right before bed — you know, just a quick glance at Instagram that turns into 45 minutes of scrolling through beautiful homes, cute dogs, and fashion tips. Then I wake up to begin another quick scroll to see what happened while I was sleeping. All of a sudden, I’ve been awake for an hour and haven’t left my bed when I could have been up and at ’em, starting my day.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Well+Good

4 Wellness Practices Katy Perry Swears by for Staying Energized on Her Busiest Days

Over the course of the past month, Katy Perry started a Las Vegas residency, released a new single and music video, and launched De Soi, a new line of sparkling non-alcoholic apéritifs, getting in on one of the biggest wellness trends of 2022—ya know, casual stuff. With so much on her plate professionally (and a one-year-old toddler at home), staying energized is a non-negotiable, which is why the multi-hyphenate superstar relies on her self-care routine to keep a perpetual pep in her step.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Well+Good

If You Have Boob-Related Back Pain, Experts Say Stretching Can Help

Having large breasts isn't always easy. They can come with shoulder stiffness, neck aches, or the sense that your back is full of knots. These aches and pains happen because your breasts pull your center of gravity forward. Off-center posture puts additional stress on the muscles that keep you upright, but the good news? Stretching can help relieve upper back pain and prevent it.
FITNESS
Well+Good

Vitamin C Shouldn’t Be in Every Skin-Care Routine—Here’s How To Know if You Should Skip It

Time and time again dermatologists tell us that SPF, retinoids, and antioxidants are the holy trinity of skin care. And for that antioxidant, people often turn to vitamin C. While vitamin C is a great ingredient that protects your skin from environmental stressors, Ivy Lee, MD, a board-certified dermatologist based in Pasadena, California, says it's not for everyone.
PASADENA, CA
Well+Good

This Common Misconception Could Be Keeping You From Doing a Push-Up

When it comes to full-body workout moves, the push-up is a classic. As Bridget O'Carroll, founder of Studio Qila puts it in an email to Well+Good, "Push-ups are one of the most efficient exercises you can do." The problem? People tend to think that the full-body workout move involves arm strength and arm strength alone. And this misconception may be what's keeping you from adding this killer move to your strength training rotation.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

In Case You Needed One More Reason To Love Cheese, Dentists Say It’s Great for Your Teeth

Sometimes, good news comes out of nowhere. Remember that time that Taylor Swift announced Folklore the day before its release? Well, I'm delighted to say that today, dear reader, is one of those "surprise!" good news days. Because, according to dentist Joel Berg, DDS, chief dental officer at Willo, there's one more reason to enjoy your favorite cheese—be it brie, goat, blue, or cheddar—on the daily. According to Dr. Berg, the perfectly-aged dairy product is great for your dental health... so I think a celebratory charcuterie board is in order.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

This Popular Yoga Pose Has Major Benefits—But Doing It Right Is Crucial

If you've taken a yoga class, you've probably encountered downward dog at some point during the practice. Even though it looks like a simple posture, downward dog engages your core, redistributes your weight in ways you may not be used to, and requires balance as you hold it. In short: It's more challenging than it might look. Learning better form is useful for any movement, and this pose is no exception. So if you've ever moved into a downward dog during your yoga class or solo practice, you might benefit from watching BK Yoga Club founders Alicia Ferguson and Paris Alexandra explain the fundamentals.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

I Thought About Going Back to Lash Extensions, but This Mascara Changed My Mind

People who are born with full lashes, I hope you know how lucky you are. Some of us out there (aka, me) have serious lash envy of anyone who has never felt they needed to apply fake lashes to get Bambi eyes. I’m still plucking the lash glue out of my eyes as we speak! It’s just not fair! Thankfully, those of us who weren’t born under the lucky lash star can find ways to fake it, like lash extensions, the aforementioned faux lashes, and, of course, the perfect mascara. I’ve tried them all, including lash extensions, which I loved, but had to give up at some point. I already have hair, skin, and nail routines that require lots of time and money to maintain, so my lash extensions (which usually take a couple of hours to do) have been put on pause. I do think about them from time to time, like a long-lost lover, but now that I found an incredible mascara, that hiatus is going to continue for a while longer.
MAKEUP
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy