Former Falcons Head Coach Dan Quinn was expected to be a name at the top of a lot of NFL teams’ wishlists, but he appears to be a finalist for a few vacancies:. I think the Giants actually wouldn’t be a horrible destination for Quinn, but Daboll is likely the better choice. Even though things didn’t end in the best way in Atlanta, Dan Quinn can build a culture and went to a Super Bowl with the right offensive coordinator. The Broncos don’t make quite as much sense. Vic Fangio is one of the brightest defensive minds in football, and replacing him with Quinn feels like a lateral move at best. Regardless, Quinn had a great season in Dallas and deserves another shot at being a head coach. Best of luck, Coach Quinn.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO