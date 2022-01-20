ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antibiotic-Resistant Infections Are a ‘Major Global Health Threat' That's Killing Millions, Scientists Say

By Chloe Taylor, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA huge new global study found that drug-resistant bacterial infections were associated with almost 5 million deaths in 2019. Antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections were the direct cause of 1.27 million deaths in the same year, scientists also found. The study, published in The Lancet medical journal, looked at 471 million...

Medscape News

Antimicrobial Resistance Linked to 1.2 Million Global Deaths in 2019

Malaria. The death toll worldwide from bacterial antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in 2019 exceeded 1.2 million people, according to a new study. In terms of preventable deaths, 1.27 million people could have been saved if drug-resistant infections were replaced with infections susceptible to current antibiotics. Furthermore, 4.95 million fewer people would have died if drug-resistant infections were replaced by no infections, researchers estimated.
SCIENCE
KTLA

Drug-resistant bacteria kill 1.2 million worldwide: Study

Antibiotic-resistant germs caused more than 1.2 million deaths globally in one year, according to new research that suggests that these “superbugs” have joined the ranks of the world’s leading infectious disease killers. The new estimate, published Thursday in the medical journal Lancet, is not a complete count of such deaths, but rather an attempt to […]
SCIENCE
YubaNet

The Lancet: An estimated 1.2 million people – and potentially millions more – died in 2019 from antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections

January 19, 2022 – More than 1.2 million people – and potentially millions more – died in 2019 as a direct result of antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections, according to the most comprehensive estimate to date of the global impact of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The analysis of 204 countries...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Washington Times

Antibiotic-resistant gene found in Georgia sewer

A gene that makes bacteria resistant to “last resort” antibiotics was detected in Georgia sewer water, according to the University of Georgia’s Center for Food Safety. Researchers say the presence of the MCR-9 gene in an urban sewer system indicates that the gene is gaining a foothold in the U.S.
GEORGIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

How mRNA and DNA vaccines could soon treat cancers, HIV, autoimmune disorders and genetic diseases

The two most successful coronavirus vaccines developed in the U.S. – the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – are both mRNA vaccines. The idea of using genetic material to produce an immune response has opened up a world of research and potential medical uses far out of reach of traditional vaccines. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist at the University of Washington who has been studying genetic vaccines for more than 20 years. We spoke to her about the future of mRNA vaccines for The Conversation Weekly podcast. Below are excerpts from that conversation which have been edited for length and clarity....
CANCER
Phys.org

Halting antibiotic resistance is a little less futile

A new experimental platform developed at Rice University promises to speed up the discovery of how infectious bacteria become resistant to antibiotics. The microfluidic application by Rice bioscientist Yousif Shamoo and his team quickly encapsulates bacteria with varying concentrations of antibiotics to analyze how they evolve to become resistant. The...
SCIENCE
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newswise

Sanford Burnham Prebys researchers awarded $3.6 million to study antibiotic resistance

Newswise — LA JOLLA, CALIF. – Jan 13, 2022 – Sanford Burnham Prebys professor Andrei Osterman, Ph.D., has been awarded a $3.6 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to expand current knowledge of antibiotic resistance, which will inform more precise antibiotic prescribing practices and help researchers develop drugs that are harder for bacteria to resist.
SCIENCE
WGAU

UGA scientists identity gene that could pose global threat

A gene that causes bacteria to be resistant to one of the world’s most important antibiotics, colistin, has been detected in sewer water in Georgia. The presence of the MCR-9 gene is a major concern for public health because it causes antimicrobial resistance, a problem that the World Health Organization has declared “one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity.”
SCIENCE
WebMD

'The Other Pandemic': Antibiotic Resistance Growing Worldwide

Jan. 22, 2022 -- Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, we've all been there. You wake up feeling lousy -- headache, scratchy throat, coughing -- and you find the energy to go see your doctor. What you really want is validation -- yes, something is going around -- and a prescription that will knock the illness out of you in a day or 2, tops.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Poultry Site

Russian scientist receives grant to tackle antibiotic resistance in broilers

Belgorod State Agrarian University associate professor Ivan Koshchaev received a President of the Russian Federation grant to create technology for raising poultry without the use of antimicrobials. Widely used to improve productivity and health in poultry production, antibiotics have seen a tightening of rules around use in animal husbandry in...
WORLD
dogsnaturallymagazine.com

Antibiotic Resistance In Dogs

Most people are aware of the dangers of antibiotics, even those who advocate them. Most vets and pet owners have learned that these medications create antibiotic resistance and destroy the healthy flora in the gut. About 10 years ago, microbiologist Thad Stanton led a USDA study. He discovered that not...
ANIMALS
Nature.com

The impact of antimicrobial stewardship program designed to shorten antibiotics use on the incidence of resistant bacterial infections and mortality

Reassessing the continuing need for and choice of antibiotics by using an antibiotic "time out'' program may reduce unnecessary treatment. This study aimed to explore the effect of an antibiotic stewardship program (ASP) on the antibiotics consumption, incidence of resistant bacterial infections and overall hospital mortality in a tertiary medical center during the study period 2012"“2014. An ASP composed of multidisciplinary strategies including pre-prescription approval and post-approval feedback and audit, and a major "time out'' intervention (shorten the default antibiotic prescription duration) usage was introduced in year 2013. Consumption of antibiotics was quantified by calculating defined daily doses (DDDs). Interrupted time series (ITS) analysis was used to explore the changes of antibiotics consumption before and after intervention, accounting for temporal trends that may be unrelated to intervention. Our results showed that following the intervention, DDDs showed a decreased trend in overall (in particular the major consumed penicillins and cephalosporins), in both intensive care unit (ICU) and non-ICU, and in non-restrictive versus restrictive antibiotics. Importantly, ITS analysis showed a significantly slope change since intervention (slope change p value 0.007), whereas the incidence of carbapenem-resistant and vancomycin-resistant pathogens did not change significantly. Moreover, annual overall mortality rates were 3.0%, 3.1% and 3.1% from 2012 to 2014, respectively. This study indicates that implementing a multi-disciplinary strategy to shorten the default duration of antibiotic prescription can be an effective manner to reduce antibiotic consumption while not compromising resistant infection incidence or mortality rates.
SCIENCE
The Weather Channel

About Two-Thirds of COVID-19 Vaccination Adverse Reactions Due to Nocebo Effect: Study

The "nocebo effect" accounted for more than two-thirds of the common side effects people experience after a COVID-19 vaccination rather than the vaccine itself, according to a new study. The placebo effect is the well-known phenomenon of a person's physical or mental health improving after taking treatment with no pharmacological...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

1.2 million people died in 2019 from antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections, more deaths than HIV/AIDS or malaria

More than 1.2 million people—and potentially millions more—died in 2019 as a direct result of antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections, according to the most comprehensive estimate to date of the global impact of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The analysis of 204 countries and territories, published in The Lancet, reveals that AMR...
SCIENCE
biospace.com

COVID-19 Brief: Omicron Mutating, Lasting Longer and Killing Faster

As Omicron continues to dominate globally, research is coming in every day on this highly contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2. Take a look. A Subvariant of Omicron ID’ed in Washington State and Houston. Two cases of a subvariant of the Omicron variant have been identified in Washington state. It appears...
SCIENCE
Concord News Journal

Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
HEALTH SERVICES

