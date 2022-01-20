Antibiotic-Resistant Infections Are a ‘Major Global Health Threat' That's Killing Millions, Scientists Say

Reassessing the continuing need for and choice of antibiotics by using an antibiotic "time out'' program may reduce unnecessary treatment. This study aimed to explore the effect of an antibiotic stewardship program (ASP) on the antibiotics consumption, incidence of resistant bacterial infections and overall hospital mortality in a tertiary medical center during the study period 2012"“2014. An ASP composed of multidisciplinary strategies including pre-prescription approval and post-approval feedback and audit, and a major "time out'' intervention (shorten the default antibiotic prescription duration) usage was introduced in year 2013. Consumption of antibiotics was quantified by calculating defined daily doses (DDDs). Interrupted time series (ITS) analysis was used to explore the changes of antibiotics consumption before and after intervention, accounting for temporal trends that may be unrelated to intervention. Our results showed that following the intervention, DDDs showed a decreased trend in overall (in particular the major consumed penicillins and cephalosporins), in both intensive care unit (ICU) and non-ICU, and in non-restrictive versus restrictive antibiotics. Importantly, ITS analysis showed a significantly slope change since intervention (slope change p value 0.007), whereas the incidence of carbapenem-resistant and vancomycin-resistant pathogens did not change significantly. Moreover, annual overall mortality rates were 3.0%, 3.1% and 3.1% from 2012 to 2014, respectively. This study indicates that implementing a multi-disciplinary strategy to shorten the default duration of antibiotic prescription can be an effective manner to reduce antibiotic consumption while not compromising resistant infection incidence or mortality rates.

