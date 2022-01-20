ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Legislature passes vaccine tampering bill

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Intentionally damaging vaccines would be a felony in Wisconsin under a bill with bipartisan support that the state Assembly passed Thursday.

The measure comes in response to a pharmacist in a Milwaukee suburb spoiling more than 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in January 2021. He pleaded guilty to the federal charges and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Bill supporters say state law needs to be clarified because it doesn’t adequately address crimes related to tampering with vaccines and other medical products. The measure now heads to Gov. Tony Evers.

Kenosha County to give out 440,000 N95 masks

Kenosha County has received 440,000 N95 masks that will be given out to people as the county and Wisconsin ramp up their efforts to provide residents with the best possible protection against the COVID-19 virus.
